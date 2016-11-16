Top Posts
Home Course Features Bill Lankford, one of the good guys
Course Features

Bill Lankford, one of the good guys

November 16, 2016

By Jay Allred

Bill Lankford Sr. spent the last 32 years operating Maple Leaf Golf Course in Kernersville. On Nov. 13, Lankford passed away unexpectedly at 79.

In an interview two years ago, Lankford said, “You can have hard times and have struggles with the weather and the economy, but you never give up. Everybody has to work so hard to get what you get.”

The last two years had been extremely difficult at Maple Leaf with a hard winter in 2015 that took a toll on the bermudagrass fairways, and in the summer of 2016 an irrigation failure devastated the greens.

Although there were challenges, Lankford always seemed to keep his chin up and keep on marching. He was always open to hosting junior events and high school teams. He was always pleasant to coaches, kids and customers alike.

Lankford will be missed. He was one of the good guys.

 

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related Articles

Pudding Ridge discovered

June 22, 2012

Pinehurst No. 8: Just you and the golf course

March 29, 2016

New owner breaths fresh life into Salem Glen

August 5, 2014

Long-time relationship: Bill Lankford marks 30th year at Maple Leaf

March 28, 2014

ClubCorp layouts dominate the Southeast … including improvements at Bermuda Run

March 28, 2016

Private Matters: Triad golf clubs focusing on family

April 28, 2016

Two courses make Rumbling Bald great mountain getaway

July 1, 2011

Reynolds Park’s new zoysia greens set for summer weather

June 22, 2012

Club at Stoney Creek moving to fill private void

October 8, 2014

Winston Lake reopens with new zoysia greens

August 5, 2014

Leave a Comment