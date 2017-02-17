Top Posts
Home Tournament News 21st Annual Tournament of Champions set for March 25-26
Tournament News

21st Annual Tournament of Champions set for March 25-26

February 17, 2017

 

Tournament of Champions Entry 2017 Page 1

Tournament of Champions Entry 2017 Page 2

By STEVE WILLIAMS

Jeremy Ray will be back to defend his title in the Triad Golf Today Tournament of Champions when the 21st annual event is played at Greensboro National Golf Club on March 25-26.

But there will be a new look for the defending team champ in the Interclub Challenge.

Host course Greensboro National won last year’s team championship as veteran Bret Kinney combined with a pair of high school seniors for a six-shot victory. Tripp Summerlin is now at Appalachian State and Grant Powell is at Guilford College, and NCAA regulations don’t permit team participation by its players during the collegiate season.

Kinney, who won his fifth club championship at Greensboro National in 2016 and was the T of C champ in 2006, is putting a different team together for the Interclub Challenge.

Teams are composed of three players and the best two nine-hole scores each day make up the team total. That format, modeled after the USGA’s State Team Championship, was first used last year.

Summerlin was medalist in last year’s Interclub individual division, thus qualifying for this year’s T of C.

Ray claimed last year’s event – open only to club champions or other tournament winners from the previous year – by two shots over Chandler White. His consistent play (72-73) held off White’s second day charge that included six birdies on his final 10 holes.

Ray was part of the Reynolds Park team that tied for second a year ago and the Winston-Salem club figures to be in the mix this year. Club champ Jim Kemerling is heading up a threesome that includes Ray.

Clubs or associations are allowed to enter multiple teams of regulars and/or seniors. A threesome can be made up of all regulars or all seniors or a mixture. The seniors (age 55-over) play a shorter set of tees.

There is also an individual division for the seniors. Tom Fagerli won last year’s senior division by 11 shots. He will be back to defend and this time will be part of a threesome from Maple Chase Golf & Country Club that includes club champion Drew Davis and senior club champion Tim Bowman.

Entry forms are available at triadgolf.com or by calling Steve Williams at 336-280-3722.

 

 

 

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related Articles

Chandler White captures first Forsyth Amateur title

September 24, 2014

North Carolina Fall Tournament News

October 7, 2016

Keck set to defend at 20th Triad Golf Today Tournament of Champions

February 17, 2016

Brame weathers storm to capture N.C. Amateur

June 20, 2013

Scott Harvey captures elusive USGA title at Mid-Am

October 10, 2014

Caleb Keck wins Tournament of Champions

February 20, 2015

U.S. Am Public Links qualifying set for Mill Creek, Hyland Courses

May 27, 2010

North Carolina Tournaments Update

July 28, 2016

Isaac Spencer runs away to 10-shot Triad Amateur victory

August 5, 2014

Tournament notes from area amateur events

June 25, 2010

Leave a Comment