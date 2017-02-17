21st Annual Tournament of Champions set for March 25-26

Tournament of Champions Entry 2017 Page 1

By STEVE WILLIAMS

Jeremy Ray will be back to defend his title in the Triad Golf Today Tournament of Champions when the 21st annual event is played at Greensboro National Golf Club on March 25-26.

But there will be a new look for the defending team champ in the Interclub Challenge.

Host course Greensboro National won last year’s team championship as veteran Bret Kinney combined with a pair of high school seniors for a six-shot victory. Tripp Summerlin is now at Appalachian State and Grant Powell is at Guilford College, and NCAA regulations don’t permit team participation by its players during the collegiate season.

Kinney, who won his fifth club championship at Greensboro National in 2016 and was the T of C champ in 2006, is putting a different team together for the Interclub Challenge.

Teams are composed of three players and the best two nine-hole scores each day make up the team total. That format, modeled after the USGA’s State Team Championship, was first used last year.

Summerlin was medalist in last year’s Interclub individual division, thus qualifying for this year’s T of C.

Ray claimed last year’s event – open only to club champions or other tournament winners from the previous year – by two shots over Chandler White. His consistent play (72-73) held off White’s second day charge that included six birdies on his final 10 holes.

Ray was part of the Reynolds Park team that tied for second a year ago and the Winston-Salem club figures to be in the mix this year. Club champ Jim Kemerling is heading up a threesome that includes Ray.

Clubs or associations are allowed to enter multiple teams of regulars and/or seniors. A threesome can be made up of all regulars or all seniors or a mixture. The seniors (age 55-over) play a shorter set of tees.

There is also an individual division for the seniors. Tom Fagerli won last year’s senior division by 11 shots. He will be back to defend and this time will be part of a threesome from Maple Chase Golf & Country Club that includes club champion Drew Davis and senior club champion Tim Bowman.

Entry forms are available at triadgolf.com or by calling Steve Williams at 336-280-3722.