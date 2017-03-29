Top Posts
Home Featured News Ragsdale junior off to fast start in 2017
Featured NewsJunior Golf

Ragsdale junior off to fast start in 2017

March 29, 2017

By John Brasier

Madison Isaacson is already off to a fast start in 2017 after a strong showing last year.

Isaacson, a junior at Ragsdale High in Jamestown, shot a solid 5-over-par 149 in mid-March to win the TYGA Archdale-Trinity Chamber Junior Open at Holly Springs by a whopping eight-shot margin.

Already committed to play collegiately at James Madison, Isaacson has high goals. Making the TYGA all-state second team as she did last year won’t be good enough.

“I want to be first team all-state,” Isaacson said. “I need to be more consistent and focus on one shot at a time.”

Isaacson has some swing plane issues she’s trying to work out, but she is already a solid player who keeps the ball in play and rarely three-putts.

Though her most impressive round last year was a 71 at Pinehurst No. 6 the day after she opened the Junior North-South with 83 at Pinehurst No. 2, Isaacson also shot 70 and 72 to finish stroke play in second place at 2-under the North Carolina Junior Girls’ Championship at Country Club of Salisbury. Isaacson advanced to the quarterfinals.

She also shot 4-under 32 in a nine-hole high school match.

 

Honors: Class 4-A Piedmont Triad Conference Player of the Year, TYGA All-State Second Team

Top Recent Results: Won 2017 TYGA Archdale-Trinity Chamber Junior Open; second place Henry Transom Junior Classic.

Best Round: Shot 71 at Pinehurst No. 6 in second round of the Junior North-South Amateur.

Magic Moment: Holed a 7-iron approach for eagle on the eighth hole at Pinehurst No. 6 during Junior North-South Amateur.

Major Goal: Consistency. “I’ve been working on my swing with Kelley Phillips. My swing plane was off, and I could miss it either way,” Isaacson said. “It has gotten a lot better. I want to keep improving and do well in all the big CGA tournaments.

 

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

Related Articles

Craver, Allred earn bids to Big I national tourney

July 25, 2013

DYNAMIC DUO: Yatawara, Rusher lead another Salisbury championship

November 25, 2014

Pinehurst to convert No. 1 greens to Bermuda

August 1, 2012

Self-proclaimed “big science geek” enjoying college golf’s team experience

April 4, 2015

Wake Forest women gain confidence in ACC Tourney

April 27, 2012

The North Carolina A&T motto: Let’s Go Compete

August 31, 2016

Bell’s impact on golf? Simply immeasurable

February 27, 2017

Scott Harvey ready to tackle Augusta National

April 4, 2015

Monday after U.S. Open event set for Mill Creek

March 28, 2014

An Exciting Time for Golf

March 29, 2017

Leave a Comment