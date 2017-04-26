Salem Glen partners with Five Points restaurant

Clemmons course now offers hamburgers to filet mignon

By Steve Huffman

Salem Glen has entered a partnership with Winston-Salem’s Five Points restaurant to offer dining at the country club in western Forsyth County.

Five Points at Salem Glen is open for dinner from Wednesday through Saturday evenings. The hours of operation and more will expand in coming months.

“It was definitely a missing part for us,” said Darren Mangus, who bought Salem Glen in Clemmons a little more than a year ago and has been working to improve the club’s amenities.

He noted Salem Glen has a fine golf course, and said its golf academy and swimming pool are among the best.

“But we didn’t have nicer dining,” Mangus said. “We do now.”

Five Points is a popular Winston-Salem eatery known for a wide variety of menu items. Its restaurant on South Stratford Road won’t be affected by the addition of Five Points at Salem Glen, the hours of operation there remaining the same.

But Mangus said the addition of the restaurant to Salem Glen will do much to improve the country club. He referred to its introduction in March as a “soft opening,” with news of the restaurant advertised solely by word of mouth.

Its first customers have been primarily those who live in the surrounding neighborhood.

“The initial go has been very successful,” Mangus said. “We were looking for the right restaurant and we think we’ve found it.”

Jack Welker and his wife, Pam, are managing partners with Five Points. Welker said he felt Salem Glen was a good fit for Five Points, noting the restaurant has been doing catering work there for years.

“We decided the time was right,” Welker said. “We’ve been opening gradually, making sure we do things right. There’s no need to rush things.”

He said Five Points at Salem Glen will offer basically the same menu items as the South Stratford Road eatery. Welker described the menu as “cuisine Southern regional,” Five Points offering everything from hamburger to filet mignon.

The restaurant also advertises a lobster avocado salad, Reuben sandwiches and crab cakes.

The more upscale restaurant won’t be the only thing Five Points is opening at Salem Glen. The Welkers are also operating Jack’s Bar & Grille, which offers sandwiches, salads and “turn food” for golfers who work up an appetite during the middle of a round. It’s all in a sports bar setting.

The grill will soon be opened seven days a week and offer a Sunday brunch. All the dining facilities are open to the public, not just golfers.