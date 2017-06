By Jay Allred

Searching for a great Father’s Day gift that will not break the bank?

Look no further than the Precision Pro NX7 and NX7 Pro rangefinders. The NX7 sells for only $199, is lightweight and offers all the same performance of more expensive brands.

The NX7 Pro offers slope and vibrating lock on technology for an additional $50. After two months of testing by our staff, the unit has worked flawlessly.

The units have five star consumer reviews on Amazon as well.