New Ross book on sale

September 5, 2017

A new book has hit the market about famed architect Donald Ross, who designed more than 40 golf courses across North Carolina.

“Great Donald Ross Golf Courses Everyone Can Play,” written by author and former Pinehurst Resort historian Paul R. Dunn features history and photos of some of the state’s best and most unique layouts, including Asheboro Municipal, Asheville (formerly Buncombe), Lenioir, Linville, Mid Pines, Monroe, Mooresville, The Omni Grove Park Inn, Pine Needles, Pinehurst, Southern Pines, Stryker and Wilmington.

“They are all described in our book, including the histories of the courses and many beautiful photos,” Dunn said. “Throughout the state Ross is also well-represented with outstanding private courses, but they are not included in the book, which was published by Roman & Littlefield and retails for $50.

Autographed copies are available at the Country Book Shop in Southern Pines, NC.

To learn more about the book and Ross log on to www.donaldrossgolfcourses.com.

