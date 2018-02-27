Triad Golf T of C returns to Greensboro National with CGA points on the line

By STEVE WILLIAMS

Foursomes are back in the mix in the Interclub Challenge and individuals will have something extra to shoot for in the Tournament of Champions when Triad Golf Today and Greensboro National Golf Club host the 22nd annual events April 21-22.

After using five- and three-man teams the last six years, clubs will now be competing as foursomes, the standard that was used the first 15 years of the interclub event. Scoring will be similar to the previous six years as the best front nine scores and the best back nine scores will be tabulated each day in the 36-hole competition.

Three individual divisions are played in conjunction with the team event: the Tournament of Champions (open only to club champions or other tournament winners from the previous year), the Interclub division (members of teams not eligible for the T of C) and the Senior Division (team members aged 55-and-over along with individual age 55-over qualifiers).

The added incentive for the individuals competing in the non-senior division is that the Carolinas Golf Association — for the first time — will award ranking points in this championship. Using a combined leaderboard from the T of C and Interclub individual divisions, the top five finishers will receive points based on the CGA’s state/regional 1-multiplier criteria.

Tournament officials are hoping the CGA recognition, the return to foursomes and the later April date will help bolster the field.

Matt Nelson, the defending champion, will be back and he’ll head up a foursome from Pine Knolls Golf Club. Nelson, who won his third straight Pine Knolls club championship in 2017, led the Kernersville club to last year’s team title, the second for Pine Knolls in the last three years.

Nelson will be trying to accomplish something that hasn’t been done since 1999 when Chris Logan won the third of his three consecutive championships — win the title multiple times. Logan has three T of C titles and 18 players are tied with one each.

Meanwhile, Pine Knolls will try to join Sedgefield as the only three-time team champion. Pennrose Park, Forest Oaks and Brookwood are other two-time winners.

In the senior division, which was added in 2012, Mike Roland became the first player to win twice when he edged Arlis Pike and Jim Kemerling by two shots last year. Roland also won in 2012.

Clubs or associations are allowed to enter multiple teams of regulars and/or seniors. A foursome can be made up of all regulars or all seniors or a mixture. The seniors (age 55-over) play a shorter set of tees.

Entry forms are available at triadgolf.com or by calling Steve Williams at 336-280-3722.

2017 Triad Tournament winners

TofC _ Interclub Challenge entry form

T of C eligibility: Amateurs from Triad clubs who won club championships or amateur tournaments not restricted by age of at least two days in 2017. Senior eligibility: Must be age 55 on April 21, 2018. If you know of other players who should be on this eligibility list, contact tournament director Steve Williams at 336-280-3722 or triadgolf@mac.com.

Tournament Champions

Jeff Boyan, High Point Memorial

Tony Byerly, Bulldog Invitational, Crooked Tree Amateur, Graham City Amateur, John Harris Memorial

Kerry Cooke, Joe Wood Memorial

Jason Craver, Davidson County Amateur

Keith Decker, Cascades Invitational

Justin Emmons, Bud Kivett Memorial

Tanner Gross, Triad Golf Today Interclub Challenge, Southwick Amateur, B.S. Open

Uly Grisette, Forsyth Invitational

Buck Hall, Chair City Open

Scott Harvey, N.C. Mid-Amateur, Coleman Invitational, George C. Thomas Invitational

Josh Nichols, Carolinas Open, Triad Amateur

Mark Nieters, N.C. Players Championship

Matt Nelson, Triad Golf Today Tournament of Champions

Mike Roshelli, Reidsville Invitational, Alamance County Amateur

Andy Routh, Steve Welch Fall Classic

Colton Sapp, Asheboro City Amateur

Mike Smith, Whitsett City Amateur

Nathan Spoon, Brookwood Amateur

Justin Tereshko, N.C. Amateur

Josh Turner, Holly Ridge Charity Classic

Senior Champions

Dave Davis, Holly Ridge Charity Classic

Randy Ector, Alamance County Senior

Richard Giles, Davidson County Amateur

Keith Decker, David King Invitational

Perry Lowe, Bulldog Invitational, Brookwood Amateur, B.S. Open

Gary Pugh, Steve Welch Fall Classic, Asheboro City Amateur

Mike Roland, Forsyth Seniors, Triad Golf Today Tournament of Champions

Steve Sharpe, Triad Amateur

2017 Club Champions

Zach Arms, Dan Valley; Kyle Austin, Mill Creek; Corey Basinger, CC of Salisbury; Mark Brooks, Pilot Knob Park; Tony Byerly, Southwick; A.J. Boyd, Stonewall; Alex Burris, Starmount CC; Chris Cassetta, High Point CC; Justin Clement, Sapona Ridge CC; Drew Davis, Maple Chase; Keenan Denny, Hemlock; Jimmy Eggers, Bermuda Run; Justin Emmons, Pinewood; Wesley Faulkenbury, Challenge GC; Dirk Fennie, Bryan Park; Matt Gdovin, Greensboro National; Ryan Gioffre, Greensboro CC; Jim Gress, Salem Glen; Todd Harris, Wolf Creek; Mark Hedrick, Lexington GC; Brant Hensley, Stoney Creek; Chris Kepko, Forest Oaks; Joe Lynch, Meadowlands; Paul Miller, Olde Homeplace; Dustin Moore, Alamance CC; Jeremy Musgrave, Colonial CC; Mark Nieters, Tanglewood Park; Matt Nelson, Pine Knolls; Tony Nichols, Pennrose Park CC; Donnie Owens, Deep Springs CC; Matt Renegar, Cedarbrook; Colton Sapp, Holly Ridge; Ryan Sharpe, Sedgefield CC; Danny Shore, Pudding Ridge; Red Simmons, Reynolds Park; Paul Slomkowski, Oak Hollow; Brad Speed, Jamestown Park; David Summers, Cross Creek CC; Adam Taylor, Caswell Pines; Scott Trent, Brookwood; Bill Teegen, Chatmoss CC; Kurt Veach, Wilshire; Craig Wood, Siler City CC; Preston Yates, Old Town Club.