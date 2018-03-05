Randy’s Golf Center & Range Finds New Home

Renowned club fitter Randy McGinnis has moved locations and has taken over I-85 Range in Haw River.

McGinnis had leased a driving range and club fitting business for 15 years about 7 miles away, but the property had been cut in half a few years ago by one of the range’s owners, prompting the move to the new location off of Interstate 40-85 near The Challenge Golf Club.

“The old range was too small to hit drivers anymore,” McGinnis said. “I had my best year in club sales in 2017, but we lost $50,000 in range ball business. I tried to convince patrons there were 14 clubs in their bag and that they needed to practice them all, telling them they needed to work on their golf swing and not their driver. That didn’t work.”

McGinnis, 65, has kept the same name – Randy’s Golf Center Range – and has signed a long-term lease at his new location from owner Joe Vincent.

McGinnis said he knows a large portion of his customer base, many of whom would come to the I-85 Range to hit balls once his previous range was condensed.

If you’re looking for some clubs McGinnis has a hefty inventory, while also offering his award-winning club-hitting expertise.

“And we specialize in re-gripping and club repair, along with loft and lie adjustment,” he said. “We’re definitely a one-stop shop. If you are looking for a driver I am not branded. I try to keep golfers open-minded. I’ll send you out to the range with six different manufacturer drivers and say ‘let’s try them all and see which one actually fits you.’ I like to let the customer make the choice.”

In addition to the range, the I-85 location has an 18-hole miniature golf course that draws customers from as far away as Chapel Hill and Durham, and one that McGinnis plans to renovate by April 1.