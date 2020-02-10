Triad Golf Today Tournament of Champions April 4-5, 2020

Tournament of Champions Entry Form

TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS Eligibility: Amateur club champions from the Triad Golf Today circulation area and winners of other 2019 qualifying tournaments of at least two days by players from Triad clubs. Does not have to enter with team. Format: Two-day medal play. Sudden death playoff for first place only.

INTERCLUB CHALLENGE 4-MAN TEAM COMPETITION Eligibility: Each club champion is invited to bring a team consisting of himself and three other amateur club members or association members. The team can be composed of any combination of regulars, seniors and super seniors. The team can consist of all regulars or all seniors/super seniors. Regulars will play from the back tees (approximately 6,600 to 6,800 yards), seniors will play from the white tees (6,200 yards or less) and super seniors will play gold tees (approximately 5,700 yards). If the club champion can not attend, the club runner-up or a club official is responsible for assembling the team. A club or association can enter more than one four-man team using any combination of regulars, seniors or super seniors. All players must be a member of the club or the club’s golf association. Format: Total of the best two scores on each hole.

CHALLENGE FLIGHT (ages 54-under) Eligibility: Interclub Challenge team members who are not eligible for T of C. Format: Two-day medal play. Sudden death playoff for first place only. The Challenge Flight winner qualifies for the 2021. Tournament of Champions. SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP Eligibility: Players age 55-over who won the senior club championship or other qualifying senior tournament during 2019 or are a team’s senior representative(s). Entries must be at least 55 on April 4, 2020. Sudden death playoff for first place only. Note: If a senior-age player is eligible and chooses to play in the Tournament of Champions division, he must play from the back tees.

SUPER SENIOR CHAMPIONSHIP (new this year) Eligibility: Players age 65-over who won the super senior club championship or other qualifying senior tournament during 2019 or are a team’s senior representative(s). Entries must be at least 65 on April 4, 2020. Sudden death playoff for first place only. Note: If a senior-age or super senior age player is eligible and chooses to play in the Tournament of Champions division, he must play from the back tees. CGA RANKING POINTS Top 5 finishers from the tournament – using a combined leaderboard from all players teeing from the back markers – will be awarded CGA rankings points. Additionally, the top 3 finishers from the senior and super senior divisions will be awarded CGA ranking points in those respective divisions.

PRACTICE ROUND: Available at $25 per round on weekday prior to tournament for players who have paid entry fee. Tee times required.