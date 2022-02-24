Home Featured News Registration for the First Tee of Central Carolina is open
Featured NewsInstructionJunior Golf

Registration for the First Tee of Central Carolina is open

by Jay Allred

First Tee is a youth development organization that enables kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges. By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with a life skills curriculum, they create active learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience that kids can carry to everything they do. The First Tee builds game changers through our junior golf programs.

The First Tee believes in developing the ones that are just as fun as they are meaningful, where kids feel excited to grow, safe to fail, and better equipped for whatever comes their way next. Through golf-based personal growth programs, kids build life and leadership skills that empower them in all areas of  life, including school, friendships and eventually careers.

The First Tee has twelve locations in the Triad. To find out more information or to register click on https://firstteecentralcarolina.org/ .

 

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

U.S. Kids Golf Piedmont Triad Tour is here

Mizuno starts 2022 off with a Gold Rush

Operation 36 golf coaching innovator sold to Golf...

Clutch Ketchum: Reagan senior closes prep career with...

Eastern Alamance’s Mathews wins second 3-A prep championship

Country Club of North Carolina’s first teaching professional...

Former Greensboro prep coach takes over Division III...

Former NBA champion exchanges 3-pointers for 3-footers

Woodlake Country Club to reopen in late 2022

Varner’s victory is helping today’s youth

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.