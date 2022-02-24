Registration for the First Tee of Central Carolina is open

First Tee is a youth development organization that enables kids to build the strength of character that empowers them through a lifetime of new challenges. By seamlessly integrating the game of golf with a life skills curriculum, they create active learning experiences that build inner strength, self-confidence, and resilience that kids can carry to everything they do. The First Tee builds game changers through our junior golf programs.

The First Tee believes in developing the ones that are just as fun as they are meaningful, where kids feel excited to grow, safe to fail, and better equipped for whatever comes their way next. Through golf-based personal growth programs, kids build life and leadership skills that empower them in all areas of life, including school, friendships and eventually careers.

The First Tee has twelve locations in the Triad. To find out more information or to register click on https://firstteecentralcarolina.org/ .