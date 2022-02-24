Home Featured News U.S. Kids Golf Piedmont Triad Tour is here
U.S. Kids Golf Piedmont Triad Tour is here

by Jay Allred
U.S. Kids Golf has launched the Piedmont Triad Local Tour In addition, there will be additional ages 15-18 year old age groups for both boys and girls have been added to the 2022 Spring Local Tour.  Every Local Tour event features fourteen different age groups and yardages, so players have a greater chance of enjoyment and success.

These events provide players with valuable opportunities to compete on area golf courses, and develop their skills and love of the game. In addition, parents can caddie for their kids, so these events become family experiences that turn into memories that last a lifetime.

Registration for the Spring 2022 season is now open.

Tournament Event Date Registration Late Registration*
Oak Hollow Golf Course Mar 13, 2022 Feb 16 – Mar 8 Mar 9 – Mar 10
Forest Oaks Country Club Mar 20, 2022 Feb 16 – Mar 15 Mar 16 – Mar 17
Salem Glen Golf & Country Club Apr 3, 2022 Feb 16 – Mar 29 Mar 30 – Mar 31
Colonial Country Club Apr 9, 2022 Feb 16 – Apr 4 Apr 5 – Apr 6
Blair Park Golf Course Apr 24, 2022 Feb 16 – Apr 19 Apr 20 – Apr 21
Oak Hills Golf Club May 1, 2022 Feb 16 – Apr 26 Apr 27 – Apr 28
Oak Hollow Golf Course (Tour Championship) May 22, 2022 Feb 16 – May 17 May 18 – May 19

 

 

 

 
