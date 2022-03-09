One good ace deserves another at Monroeton Golf Club

By STEVE WILLIAMS

Benny Goodman thought he had a scat locked up with he aced his tee shot on the third hole of the Monroeton Golf Club bestball event on Feb. 18.

It lasted only a moment before Tracy Wheeler topped him.

Goodman of Reidsville and Wheeler of McLeansville were part of the team that also included Wayne Moore and Derek Russell. Moore hit first on the 125-yard par-3 hole before Goodman followed with his cut 5-iron shot that hit on the green, bounced right, paused on the lip and dropped in for his second career hole-in-one. Wheeler used a 9-iron to fill up the cup.

By the way, the foursome took home first place in the event at 7-under-par.

It was Wheeler’s 10th career ace and second in February. Moore was also witness when Wheeler aced Monroeton’s 14th hole on Feb. 8. Phil Strader and Wilson Ross also watched the 136-yard shot with a pitching wedge.

Triad Golf Today’s online edition will have a monthly report of great shots at Triad courses or by players from the Triad no matter where they play.

There are three ways to submit the information: Use the online form at triadgolf.com, send an email to triadgolf@mac.com or call Steve Williams at 336-280-3722.

Double Eagle

Frank Landing Jr. of Jamestown, Nov. 6, Jamestown Park. No. 15, 445 yards, driver, then 4-hybrid from 177 yards. Playing partners: Rick Briley, Ed Galaski, Steve Gigliotti. His first double eagle to go with a hole-in-one in 2017.

Par-3 Aces

Eddie Streetman of Lexington, Feb. 26, Lexington GC. No. 3, 94 yards, gap wedge. Playing partners: Don Tabat, Mark Hedrick, Mike Davis. His 10th ace.

Nimish Patel of Greensboro, Feb. 25, Iron Play Par-3 Links. No. 1, 95 yards, gap wedge. Playing partners: Namita Patel, Niti Patel. Fourth career ace.

Jim Goodman of Salisbury, Feb. 21, Tanglewood Championship Course. No. 7, 140 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Larry Wood, Harry Makitka, Al Meyers.

Chris Venable of Whitsett, Feb. 20, Bryan Park Players Course. No. 5, 183 yards, 5-iron. Playing partners: Jake Swaney, Jeff Roberts, Kenny Carroll. His first ace.

John Chellew of Greensboro, Jan. 26, Iron Play Par-3 Links. No. 5, 77 yards, gap wedge. Playing partners: Bob Williams, Mike Christley, Jerry Hopkins. His third ace.

Ricky Long of Mebane, Jan. 9, Mill Creek GC. No. 8, 142 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Lewis Long, Dan Bruce, Eric Johnson. His 10th ace.

Hugh Quinn of Lewisville, Jan. 8, Tanglewood Reynolds, No. 17, 135 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Scott Wearn, Patrick Hynes, Paul Mayer. His eighth ace.

Daniel Bixby of Conover, Dec. 31, Tanglewood Reynolds. No. 12, 128 yards. Playing partner: Ron Huffman. His first ace.

Don Williams of Detroit, Mich., Dec. 29, Iron Play Par-3 Links. No. 12, 92 yards, gap wedge. Playing partner: Dave Printup. His second ace.

Steve Bartlett of Chapel Hill, Dec. 29, Mill Creek GC. No. 13, 124 yards, 9-iron. Playing partner: Oliver Blue. His third ace.

Megan Mayer of Greensboro, Dec. 26, Iron Play Par-3 Links. No. 15, 100 yards, 8-iron. Her first ace.

Clyde Fulp of East Bend, Dec. 18, Silo Run GC. No. 7, 140 yards, 7-iron. Playing partner: Will Anderson. His third ace.

Caleb Smith of Thomasville, Dec. 18, Jamestown Park GC. No. 4, 118 yards, gap wedge. Playing partners: Zack Gilliam, Todd Hubbard. His first ace.

Donzell Parker, Dec. 17, Caswell Pines GC. No. 4, 178 yards.

Earl Waddell of Greensboro, Dec. 16, Iron Play Par-3 Links. No. 3, 8-iron. Playing partners: Mike Christley, Jack McDowell. His fifth ace.

Gregor Conlon of Winston-Salem, Dec. 16, Tanglewood Championship Course. No. 16, 140 yards, 7-iron. Playing partners: Bill Minkley, Jim Allen, Butch Tomlinson. His first ace.

Sandra Belcher of Burlington, Dec. 16, Quaker Creek GC. No. 8, 116 yards, driver. Playing partner: Judy Hartsock. Her fifth ace.

Bonnie Montgomery, Dec. 16, Forest Oaks CC. No. 3, 127 yards. Playing partners: Pam Finlen, Carmen Andia.

Ed Cribbs of Asheboro, Dec. 15, Asheboro Municipal GC. No. 7, 107 yards, A wedge. Playing partners: Barry Morgan, Jim Beane, Jeff Hayes. His first ace.

Jack Mooney of Greensboro, Dec. 15, Iron Play Par-3 Links. No. 2, 110 yards, 7-iron. Playing partner: Peter Ashe. His first ace.

Mark Davis of Lexington, Dec. 14, Lexington GC. No. 3, 110 yards, pitching wedge. Playing partners: Richard Purvis, Nick Foust, Jim Whalen. His third ace.

Peyton Williamson, Dec. 8, Silo Run GC. No. 5, 85 yards, sand wedge. His first ace.

David Hunter of Mount Airy, Dec. 5, Silo Run GC. No. 3, 150 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Chad Wood, Israel Freeman, Darrell Oakley. His first ace.

Joey Montgomery of Reidsville, Dec. 3, Pennrose Park CC. No. 4, 138 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Larry Barefoot, Bob Wheless. His third ace.

Brad Chambers of Galax, Va., Dec. 2, Blue Ridge GC, Galax. No. 12, 168 yards, 7-iron. Playing partner: Larry Chambers. His second ace.

Tom Simmons of Reidsville, Nov. 30, Wolf Creek GC. No. 11, 125 yards, 9-iron. Playing partners: Steve Cummings, Larry Leonard, Jim Dyson. His second ace.

Doug Holmes of Burlington, Nov. 27, The Valley GC. No. 8, 165 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Kenny Carden, Kirby Hayes, Doug Zachary. His second ace.

Trey Sprinkle of Mocksville, Nov. 18, Pudding Ridge GC. No. 12, 119 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Jim Simpson, Gerry Grotberg. His first ace.

Bob Scott of Danville, Nov. 18, Goodyear GC. No. 6, 150 yards, 4-iron. Playing partners: Dennis Dillion, Jerry McElhenney. His third ace.

Keith Waisner of Lexington, Nov. 16, Lexington GC. No. 3, 110 yards, 9-iron. Playing partners: Brandon Waisner, Terry Love and Mark DeLong. His first ace.

David Seel of Pleasant Garden, Nov. 14, Forest Oaks CC. No. 13, 145 yards, 5-hybrid. Playing partners: Dave Baker, Willie Goncharrow, Bob Bracey. His second ace, including two in 2021.

Bob Hudson of Rockford, Nov. 13, Silo Run GC. No. 7, 120 yards, gap wedge. Playing partners: Tim Driver, Curtis Lighthart. His seventh ace.

Billy Colley of Lexington, Nov. 13, Lexington GC. No. 12, 8-iron. Playing partners: Camden Hartsell, David Tyrell. His first ace.

James Martin Sr. of Greensboro, Nov. 4, Gillespie GC. No. 4, 155 yards, 7-wood. Playing partner: Alfonso Martin. His first ace.

Evelyn Ridenour of Reidsville, Nov. 1, Wolf Creek GC. No. 2, 110 yards, 5-wood. Her second ace.

Gary Brown of Martinsville, Va., Oct. 28, Deep Springs CC. No. 7, 170 yards, 6-hybrid. Playing partners: Dan Moore, Calvin Wyrick, Bill Cassidy. His fifth, including four in a 17-month period. Played 18 years without an ace, five in last three years.