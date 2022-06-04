May Aces 4-3-2-1: That’s good, Buddy

By STEVE WILLIAMS

Buddy Evans’ countdown to his second career ace was just that – a countdown.

The Eden resident turned the front nine at Lynrock Golf Club in 2-over-par 37 during his April 30 round playing with Larry Rorrer and Dale Smith. And then he began the back nine with a bogey 4 on the 10th hole.

He got on a roll after that. He found the cup with an 8-foot birdie 3 on the 11th hole, then holed an 8-iron from 130 yards for an eagle 2 at No. 12.

Evans then teed up a 6-iron on the 150-yard 13th hole and scored an ace. That’s a 4-3-2-1 scorecard over the four-hole stretch.

He scored par on the final five holes for a 31 and a 2-under-par 68 on the day, which was 13 shots under his age.

“It was something that was just unreal,” Evans said.

It wasn’t a career low – he shot 65 at Lynrock “years ago,” he remembered.

Evans’ first hole-in-one was at Forest Oaks Country Club’s 12th hole in December 2006.

Evans wasn’t the only player worthy of extra plaudits in our monthly update of holes-in-one and double eagles.

Joe Elekes of Greensboro made two aces in a six-day span this spring, one on his home course and the second on a trip to Lake Lure.

The first came on the third hole at Forest Oaks Country Club on April 30. Michael Conroy, Eddie Forward and Kirk Brown were in the foursome when Elekes connected with an 8-iron from 127 yards on the third hole.

Then, on May 5, he used the same 8-iron from 128 yards on the fourth hole at Rumbling Bald Resort’s Bald Mountain course. Conroy was again in the foursome along with Todd Bryant and Dave Baker.

Elekes now has nine career aces at eight different courses in three states. In the Triad, he has two at Forest Oaks and one each at Asheboro Country Club, Grandover Resort East and Maple Leaf Golf Club (now closed).

Read on for reports on one double eagle and 12 additional holes-in-one.

Double Eagle

Charles Leach of Denton, May 12, Lexington GC. No. 14, par 5. Driver, then 8-iron. Playing partners: Jimmy Troutman, Tim Miller, Thomas Frizzell. His first double eagle.

Par-3 Aces

Bob Becker of Martinsville, May 30, Beaver Creek GC. No. 3, 92 yards, 9-iron. Playing partners: James Draper, John Hulsey. His eighth ace.

Jim Cropp of Danville, May 25, Goodyear GC. No. 17, 6-iron. Playing partner: Chris Tenzer. His first ace.

George England of Reidsville, May 25, Monroeton GC. No. 18, 135 yards, pitching wedge. Playing partners: Vernon Motley, James Johnson, Fred Darby. His second ace.

Jerry Cecil of Greensboro, May 20, Forest Oaks CC. No. 3, 140 yards, 6-iron. Playing partners: Coley Grubb, Charlie Strickland, Dwight Miller. His second ace.

Steve Scruggs of Madison, May 18, Jamestown Park GC. No. 4. A wedge, 80 yards. Playing partner: Robert Ward. His third ace.

Steve Smith of Randleman, May 16, Asheboro Municipal GC. No. 7, 140 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Charlie Parks, Tommy Cox. His first ace.

Joey Perkins of King, May 15, Tanglewood Championship Course. No. 7, 198 yards, 4-iron. Playing partners: Anthony Hiatt, Sam Randazzo, Jimmy George. His first ace.

Robert Kerth of Advance, May 14, Pudding Ridge GC. No. 12, 163 yards, 7-iron. Playing partner: Scott Kerth. His third ace.

David Gleeson of Jamestown, May 10, Pine Knolls GC. No. 11, 105 yards, 9-iron. Playing partners: Wayne Hinton, Fred Bowen, Kenny Scott. His first ace.

David Michaels of Greensboro, May 9, Croasdaile CC. No. 11, 167 yards, 6-iron. Playing partners: Roger Jernigan, Eli Villanueva. His second career ace came in the first round of the N.C. Senior Amateur Championship.

Don Adamick of Clemmons, May 5, Pudding Ridge GC. No. 17, 119 yards, 7-iron. Playing partners: Mark Adamick, Al Mollere. His second ace.

Wesley Haynes of Bassett, Va., April 25, Beaver Creek GC, Martinsville. No. 11, 112 yards, pitching wedge. Playing partners: Steve Hall, Robbie Joyce. His first ace.

There are three ways to submit your aces and double eagles: Use the online form at triadgolf.com, send an email to triadgolf@mac.com or call Steve Williams at 336-280-3722.

April 2022 Aces

Two players in double digits for aces; for most it’s the first time

By STEVE WILLIAMS

There are plenty of first-time acers in this report of recent holes-in-one made by Triad players or at Triad area courses. Nine of the 13 are noted for finally accomplishing the feat.

But then you have golfers who seem to get them routinely: George Setzer now has 13 aces and John Kennedy collected his 10th. All the details follow.

There are three ways to submit: Use the online form at triadgolf.com, send an email to triadgolf@mac.com or call Steve Williams at 336-280-3722.

Par-3 Aces

Donald Safrit of Winston-Salem, April 30, Oak Valley GC. No. 6, 120 yards, pitching wedge. Playing partners: Rob Maltzahn, Bill Mock. His first ace.

Randall Bostic of Danville, Va., April 28, Southern Hills GC. No. 3, 201 yards, 3-wood. Playing partners: Donnie Odum, Jim Groves. His first ace.

Art Hultquist of Greensboro, April 26, Country Hills GC. No. 7, 147 yards, 7-iron. Playing partners: Mark Burns, Loren Degn. His first ace.

Derone Mcneill of Statesville, April 23, Tanglewood Championship Course. No. 16, 169 yards, 6-iron. Playing partners: Fred Gibson, Dee Smith, Vernon Odom. His first ace.

Ryan Clinch of High Point, April 23, Cedarbrook CC. No. 13, 208 yards, 5-iron. Playing partners: Michael Bates, Tyson Dickinson, Jake Keeney. His first ace.

Kyle Boger of Winston-Salem, April 15, Reynolds Park GC. No. 16, 180 yards, 4-iron. Playing partners: Les Parker, Jeff Thomas, Mitch Bottomley. His first ace.

Frank Palmieri of Greensboro, April 14, Bryan Park Champions Course. No. 14, 155 yards, 7-iron. Playing partners: Nick Nicholson, Paul Morien, Charles Hill. His first ace.

Sam Spencer of Burlington, April 12, Country Hills GC. No. 12, 138 yards, 9-iron. Playing partners: Jay Capps, Ron Collins. His first ace.

John Kennedy of Bermuda Run, April 11, Tanglewood Championship Course. No. 7, 184 yards, 6-iron. Playing partners: Mark Harper, Jr., Shawn Cavanaugh. His 10th ace.

Joshua Fulk of King, April 4, Oak Hills GC. No. 17, 170 yards, 7-iron. Playing partners: Brody Sawyer, Dillon Lambert. Fulk, a member of the golf team at West Stokes High School, made his first career ace in a golf match.

George Setzer of Greensboro, March 22, Iron Play Par-3 Links. No. 13, 69 yards, sand wedge. Playing partners: Chic Barnes, Dave Kinne. His 13th ace.

Jack Whitley of Greensboro, March 20, Iron Play Par-3 Links. No. 16, 140 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Jim Travato, Brad Earle, Bob Rogg.

Jack Mooney of Greensboro, March 20, Iron Play Par-3 Links. No. 12, 70 yards, 9-iron. Playing partners: Gary Jacques, Ken Gondek. His fourth ace.

March 2022 Aces

Long-distance ace highlights monthly report

By STEVE WILLIAMS

Hunter Kallam of Stoneville made his first hole-in-one extra special.

Kallam, a member of the middle school golf team at Western Rockingham, scored his ace from long distance on March 20 as it came on a par-4 hole at Eagle Hills Golf Course.

This monthly report of great shots also includes career ace No. 12 by a golfer from East Bend.

More information on these two shots is in the listing that follows.

There are three ways to submit: Use the online form at triadgolf.com, send an email to triadgolf@mac.com or call Steve Williams at 336-280-3722.

Par-4 Ace

Hunter Kallam of Stoneville, March 20, Eagle Hills GC. No. 5, 255 yards, driver. Playing partner: Jerry Hairston. His first ace.

Par-3 Aces

David Moxley of East Bend, April 2, Silo Run GC. No. 5, 85 yards, 58-degree wedge. Playing partners: J.D. Dawson, Kelly Piercy, Mike Evans. His 12th ace.

Steve Gupton of Pfafftown, March 30, Wilshire GC. No. 6, 120 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Harvey Dillon, Roger Hartsfield, Dave Jordan. His first ace.

Harry Schaefer of West Jefferson, March 24, Mountain Aire GC. No. 7, 140 yards, 6-iron. Playing partners: Jim Carlton, Bill Trout. His second ace.

Bob LaDew of Greensboro, March 22, Greensboro National GC. No. 11, 162 yards, 6-iron. Playing partners: Bob Averill, Mike Wachter, Pete Wachter. His first ace.

Tony Henderson of Reidsville, March 21, Crooked Tree GC. No. 7, 157 yards, 5-wood. Playing partners: Fran Hensley, Gary Taylor, Mark Donaldson. His first ace came in a Laidback Golf Tour event.

Kathryn Zimmerman of Clemmons, March 21, Tanglewood Championship Course. No. 16, 130 yards, driver. Playing partner: Kyle Zimmerman. Her first ace.

Jay Bailiff of Mebane, March 11, Mill Creek GC. No. 13, 7-iron. Playing partners: Alan Duncan, Josh Bailiff. His third ace.

Tim Ward of Randleman, March 9, Bryan Park Players Course. No. 5, 135 yards, 9-iron. Playing partners: Robert Handy, Dave Prevo, Arthur Tynes. His second ace came in a Bryan Park Senior Association tournament.

Brad Bowling of Hurdle Mills, March 6, Lynrock GC. No. 9, 140 yards, 6-iron. Playing partners: Lynwood Lunsford, Bill Cochran, Paul Hardin.

Buddy Edwards of Pine Ridge, March 2, Silo Run GC. No. 5, 85 yards, gap wedge. Playing partner: Wayne Jones. His sixth ace.

Amy Orange of Hillsborough, Oct. 20, Golf Club at Chapel Ridge. No. 12, 88 yards, 9-iron. Playing partner: Chuck Plummer. Her first ace; had been playing less than two years before the ace.

By STEVE WILLIAMS

Winter Aces 2021-22

Benny Goodman thought he had a scat locked up with he aced his tee shot on the third hole of the Monroeton Golf Club bestball event on Feb. 18.

It lasted only a moment before Tracy Wheeler topped him.

Goodman of Reidsville and Wheeler of McLeansville were part of the team that also included Wayne Moore and Derek Russell. Moore hit first on the 125-yard par-3 hole before Goodman followed with his cut 5-iron shot that hit on the green, bounced right, paused on the lip and dropped in for his second career hole-in-one. Wheeler used a 9-iron to fill up the cup.

By the way, the foursome took home first place in the event at 7-under-par.

It was Wheeler’s 10th career ace and second in February. Moore was also witness when Wheeler aced Monroeton’s 14th hole on Feb. 8. Phil Strader and Wilson Ross also watched the 136-yard shot with a pitching wedge.

Triad Golf Today’s online edition will have a monthly report of great shots at Triad courses or by players from the Triad no matter where they play.

There are three ways to submit the information: Use the online form at triadgolf.com, send an email to triadgolf@mac.com or call Steve Williams at 336-280-3722.

Double Eagle

Frank Landing Jr. of Jamestown, Nov. 6, Jamestown Park. No. 15, 445 yards, driver, then 4-hybrid from 177 yards. Playing partners: Rick Briley, Ed Galaski, Steve Gigliotti. His first double eagle to go with a hole-in-one in 2017.

Par-3 Aces

Eddie Streetman of Lexington, Feb. 26, Lexington GC. No. 3, 94 yards, gap wedge. Playing partners: Don Tabat, Mark Hedrick, Mike Davis. His 10th ace.

Nimish Patel of Greensboro, Feb. 25, Iron Play Par-3 Links. No. 1, 95 yards, gap wedge. Playing partners: Namita Patel, Niti Patel. Fourth career ace.

Jim Goodman of Salisbury, Feb. 21, Tanglewood Championship Course. No. 7, 140 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Larry Wood, Harry Makitka, Al Meyers.

Chris Venable of Whitsett, Feb. 20, Bryan Park Players Course. No. 5, 183 yards, 5-iron. Playing partners: Jake Swaney, Jeff Roberts, Kenny Carroll. His first ace.

John Chellew of Greensboro, Jan. 26, Iron Play Par-3 Links. No. 5, 77 yards, gap wedge. Playing partners: Bob Williams, Mike Christley, Jerry Hopkins. His third ace.

Ricky Long of Mebane, Jan. 9, Mill Creek GC. No. 8, 142 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Lewis Long, Dan Bruce, Eric Johnson. His 10th ace.

Hugh Quinn of Lewisville, Jan. 8, Tanglewood Reynolds, No. 17, 135 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Scott Wearn, Patrick Hynes, Paul Mayer. His eighth ace.

Daniel Bixby of Conover, Dec. 31, Tanglewood Reynolds. No. 12, 128 yards. Playing partner: Ron Huffman. His first ace.

Don Williams of Detroit, Mich., Dec. 29, Iron Play Par-3 Links. No. 12, 92 yards, gap wedge. Playing partner: Dave Printup. His second ace.

Steve Bartlett of Chapel Hill, Dec. 29, Mill Creek GC. No. 13, 124 yards, 9-iron. Playing partner: Oliver Blue. His third ace.

Megan Mayer of Greensboro, Dec. 26, Iron Play Par-3 Links. No. 15, 100 yards, 8-iron. Her first ace.

Clyde Fulp of East Bend, Dec. 18, Silo Run GC. No. 7, 140 yards, 7-iron. Playing partner: Will Anderson. His third ace.

Caleb Smith of Thomasville, Dec. 18, Jamestown Park GC. No. 4, 118 yards, gap wedge. Playing partners: Zack Gilliam, Todd Hubbard. His first ace.

Donzell Parker, Dec. 17, Caswell Pines GC. No. 4, 178 yards.

Earl Waddell of Greensboro, Dec. 16, Iron Play Par-3 Links. No. 3, 8-iron. Playing partners: Mike Christley, Jack McDowell. His fifth ace.

Gregor Conlon of Winston-Salem, Dec. 16, Tanglewood Championship Course. No. 16, 140 yards, 7-iron. Playing partners: Bill Minkley, Jim Allen, Butch Tomlinson. His first ace.

Sandra Belcher of Burlington, Dec. 16, Quaker Creek GC. No. 8, 116 yards, driver. Playing partner: Judy Hartsock. Her fifth ace.

Bonnie Montgomery, Dec. 16, Forest Oaks CC. No. 3, 127 yards. Playing partners: Pam Finlen, Carmen Andia.

Ed Cribbs of Asheboro, Dec. 15, Asheboro Municipal GC. No. 7, 107 yards, A wedge. Playing partners: Barry Morgan, Jim Beane, Jeff Hayes. His first ace.

Jack Mooney of Greensboro, Dec. 15, Iron Play Par-3 Links. No. 2, 110 yards, 7-iron. Playing partner: Peter Ashe. His first ace.

Mark Davis of Lexington, Dec. 14, Lexington GC. No. 3, 110 yards, pitching wedge. Playing partners: Richard Purvis, Nick Foust, Jim Whalen. His third ace.

Peyton Williamson, Dec. 8, Silo Run GC. No. 5, 85 yards, sand wedge. His first ace.

David Hunter of Mount Airy, Dec. 5, Silo Run GC. No. 3, 150 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Chad Wood, Israel Freeman, Darrell Oakley. His first ace.

Joey Montgomery of Reidsville, Dec. 3, Pennrose Park CC. No. 4, 138 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Larry Barefoot, Bob Wheless. His third ace.

Brad Chambers of Galax, Va., Dec. 2, Blue Ridge GC, Galax. No. 12, 168 yards, 7-iron. Playing partner: Larry Chambers. His second ace.

Tom Simmons of Reidsville, Nov. 30, Wolf Creek GC. No. 11, 125 yards, 9-iron. Playing partners: Steve Cummings, Larry Leonard, Jim Dyson. His second ace.

Doug Holmes of Burlington, Nov. 27, The Valley GC. No. 8, 165 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Kenny Carden, Kirby Hayes, Doug Zachary. His second ace.

Trey Sprinkle of Mocksville, Nov. 18, Pudding Ridge GC. No. 12, 119 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Jim Simpson, Gerry Grotberg. His first ace.

Bob Scott of Danville, Nov. 18, Goodyear GC. No. 6, 150 yards, 4-iron. Playing partners: Dennis Dillion, Jerry McElhenney. His third ace.

Keith Waisner of Lexington, Nov. 16, Lexington GC. No. 3, 110 yards, 9-iron. Playing partners: Brandon Waisner, Terry Love and Mark DeLong. His first ace.

David Seel of Pleasant Garden, Nov. 14, Forest Oaks CC. No. 13, 145 yards, 5-hybrid. Playing partners: Dave Baker, Willie Goncharrow, Bob Bracey. His second ace, including two in 2021.

Bob Hudson of Rockford, Nov. 13, Silo Run GC. No. 7, 120 yards, gap wedge. Playing partners: Tim Driver, Curtis Lighthart. His seventh ace.

Billy Colley of Lexington, Nov. 13, Lexington GC. No. 12, 8-iron. Playing partners: Camden Hartsell, David Tyrell. His first ace.

James Martin Sr. of Greensboro, Nov. 4, Gillespie GC. No. 4, 155 yards, 7-wood. Playing partner: Alfonso Martin. His first ace.

Evelyn Ridenour of Reidsville, Nov. 1, Wolf Creek GC. No. 2, 110 yards, 5-wood. Her second ace.

Gary Brown of Martinsville, Va., Oct. 28, Deep Springs CC. No. 7, 170 yards, 6-hybrid. Playing partners: Dan Moore, Calvin Wyrick, Bill Cassidy. His fifth, including four in a 17-month period. Played 18 years without an ace, five in last three years.