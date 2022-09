August Aces

Worth the wait for trio of Triad golfers

By STEVE WILLIAMS

There are thousands of golfers everywhere who have never made a hole-in-one. All can claim they’ve been close many times – the ball stopping inches from the hole.

A trio of long-time golfers are here to say you should never give up.

Joe Brooks, a 72-year old from Clemmons, had been playing 45 years when he finally hit the elusive shot. It came on Aug. 26 at Tanglewood’s Championship Course while playing in a foursome with Gene Cox, Chip Baker and Steve Felenczak. Brooks teed it up on the 147-yard seventh hole and used his 3-hybrid for the perfect swing.

A couple weeks earlier, Nick Baker notched his long-awaited first ace after playing about 40 years. The Lexington resident accomplished the feat on Aug. 9 at his hometown Lexington Golf Club’s 16th hole. A 9-iron shot from 117 yards was on target with Keith Waisner, Ed Wolfe and Don Wyatt there to offer congratulations.

The same story was told by Brian Miller of Winston-Salem. The 83-year old was playing on Aug. 4 at Silo Run Golf Club with Rick Sylvester, David Harrison and T.M. Craven when his 8-iron from 80 yards found the cup on the fifth hole.

Miller has been playing around 40 years, although he’s just a year into his comeback from back surgery.

Brooks, Baker and Miller will all say it was well worth the wait.

Eight other aces were reported to triadgolf.com since our update a month ago. There are some interesting notes to go with several of them. Read on for all the details.

Milo James of Boonville, Aug. 24, Silo Run GC. No. 7, 105 yards, pitching wedge. Playing partners: Cameron Cockerham, Roger Allred. His eighth ace.

Steve Holt of Winston-Salem, Aug. 21, Maple Chase G&CC. No. 2, 177 yards, 6-iron. Playing partners: A.C. Guarino, Bill Bason. His third ace, all in the last three years.

Dwight Sells of Brown Summit, Aug. 16, Monroeton GC. No. 14, 148 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Jason Britt, John Chrisley. His second ace.

Scott Patterson of Ohio, Aug. 14, Lexington GC. No. 12, 161 yards, 6-iron. Playing partner: Phil Cooper. His second ace; first when he was 16 and he’s 72 now.

Thomas Sands of Walnut Cove, Aug. 12, Hemlock GC. No. 14, 145 yards, No. 8, 145 yards, 5-iron. Playing partner: Andrew Sands. His first ace.

Karl Haigler of Advance, Aug. 9, Bermuda Run CC East Course. No. 8, 128 yards, 9-iron. Playing partners: Steven Block, Jim Miller, Jim Collins. His second ace.

Greg Robbins of Charlotte, Aug. 7, Pudding Ridge GC. No. 17, 158 yards, 6-iron. Playing partners: Rick Angus, Mike Waldron. His second ace.

David Hutchins of Courtney, Aug. 1, Silo Run GC. No. 3, 105 yards, gap wedge. Playing partner: Danny Shoaf.

* * *

Please send us information on your aces and double eagles. There are three ways to submit: Use the online form at triadgolf.com, send an email to triadgolf@mac.com or call Steve Williams at 336-280-3722.

July Aces

Sharpe ace highlights runner-up finish at Willow Creek

By STEVE WILLIAMS

Steve Sharpe has four career holes-in-one and his most recent came in the Triad Amateur Golf Classic – his first ever in a tournament.

It came early in the Senior Division’s second round on July 24 and provided Sharpe with a two-shot swing and a momentary lead over Dale Fuller of Raleigh. His perfect 9-iron from 151 yards on High Point Country Club’s third hole proved to be his highlight of the day.

Fuller answered with a birdie at No. 6 and an eagle at No. 7 to seize command.

“I just didn’t play very well,” Sharpe said. “I made bogey on five and he made birdie and that flipped it back around. He played really solid and I just couldn’t get it going.”

Fuller ended with a seven-shot cushion and Sharpe edged Harrison Rutter of Winston-Salem for second.

The annual tournament played at HPCC’s Willow Creek course attracted a strong senior field. Fuller used the win to move into the top 10 in the CGA’s senior rankings.

Sharpe, who plays out of Forest Oaks Country Club and recently became a super senior, figures to be a factor in that division in the months ahead.

There were other aces reported to triadgolf.com since our July update. The details follow:

Par-3 Aces

Jay Beddick, July 31, Silo Run GC. No. 7, 140 yards, 4-hybrid. Playing partners: Dave Mallard, Mike Dubee, Barry Adams. Fourth career ace for Beddick, age 75.

Mickey Holcomb of Jonesville, July 27, Silo Run GC. No. 7, 123 yards, 9-iron. Playing partners: Archie Johnson, Phillip Morgan. His fourth ace.

Jarrett Payne of Greensboro, July 18, Asheboro Municipal GC. No. 18, 210 yards, 5-iron. Playing partner: Roger Payne. His first ace.

Gordon Martel of Danville, Va., July 12, Bryan Park Players Course. No. 3, 121 yards, pitching wedge. Playing partners: Chris Salmon, Billy Hodges, Mike Robinson. His third ace.

Steve Huffman of Greensboro, July 14, Indian Valley GC. No. 4, 145 yards, 6-iron. Playing partners: Ron Huffman, Joe Allen. His second ace. Huffman is a former feature writer for Triad Golf Today.

David Peter Jensen of Salem, Va., July 13, Tanglewood Championship Course. No. 11, 167 yards, 6-iron. Playing partner: Lee Whitman. His first ace.

David Beck of Winston-Salem, July 12, Tanglewood Championship Course. No. 3, 210 yards, 5-wood. Playing partner: Jim Bockman. His first ace.

Jim Herzig of High Point, July 1, Reynolds Park GC. No. 12, 183 yards, 7-iron. His first ace.

Scott Bryson of Advance, July 1, Salem Glen CC. No. 12, 135 yards, 9-iron. Playing partners: Mike Leamon, Michael Tyler. His first ace; has been playing 38 years.

Lynn Cockman of Randleman, June 30, Asheboro Municipal GC. No. 7, 89 yards, 7-iron. Playing partner: Patti Tingen. Her first ace.

Larry Cantley of Winston-Salem, May 9, Meadowlands GC. No. 17, 147 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: David Shattes, Nach Vasquez, Steve Showalter. His second ace.

Long shots highlight June golf in Triad

By STEVE WILLIAMS

One double eagle on a par-5, an ace on a par-4 hole and a 4-under par mark in two holes highlights this listing of great shots reported to Triad Golf Today in June.

All the details follow.

Double Eagle

Logan O’Neill of Lexington, June 11, Lexington GC. No. 8, 453 yards, 300-yard drive, followed by 9-iron. Playing partner: Richard Keener. His first double eagle.

Par-4 Ace

Blake Hughes of Walnut Cove, June 19, Hemlock GC. No. 3, 262 yards, driver. Playing partners: Jeremy Leroy, Hunter Leroy, Billy Hughes. His first ace.

Par-3 Aces

Jeff Jones of Lewisville, June 24, Pudding Ridge GC. No. 2, 124 yards, 9-iron. Playing partners: Nate Jones, Seth Kaplan, Matt Dunn. His first ace.

Tony Garrard of Milton, June 19, Caswell Pines GC. No. 17, 154 yards, 6-iron. Playing partners: J.E. Tuck, Paul Butler. Wendell Hite. His second ace.

Hunter Powell of Charlotte, June 17, Lexington GC. No. 3, 146 yards, 9-iron. Playing partners: Lee Ramsey, Colbin Kepley. His first ace.

Mike Johnson of Elkin, June 15, Silo Run GC. No. 5, 90 yards, pitching wedge. Playing partner: Brian Owens. His third ace.

Kirby Cockmann of Asheboro, June 7, Holly Ridge GL. No. 3, 130 yards, 7-iron. Playing partner: Lynn Cockmann. His first ace.

Alex James of Greensboro, June 6, Iron Play Par-3 Links. No. 5, 90 yards, gap wedge. Playing partners: David Dickerson. His fourth ace.

Martin Rierson of Burlington, June 5, Jamestown Park GC. No. 8, 134 yards, 6-iron. Playing partners: Dustin Newsome, Brett Butler, Cody Rogers. His second ace came two years after his first, which came 50 years after he started playing golf.

Nick Anderson of Danville, June 5, Southern Hills GC. No. 6, 142 yards, 7-iron. Playing partners: Frank Wilkerson, Chris Dudley, Jamie Holt. His first ace.

Tim Norvell of Hillsborough, June 3, Mill Creek GC. No. 13, 140 yards, pitching wedge. Playing partners: Rand Hamner, Bruce LaBonte, Geoffrey Doermann. His first ace.

Johnny Taylor of Danville, June 3, Southern Hills GC. No. 12, 151 yards. Playing partners: Danny Scism, Joe Nixon. His fourth ace; he eagled the 11th hole just prior to the ace (4-under-par in two holes).

Joe Philpott of Martinsville, June 2, Beaver Creek GC. No. 3, 92 yards, pitching wedge. Playing partners: Donnie Hancock, Buddy Williams. His fourth ace.

Jack Macdowall of Greensboro, May 25, Iron Play Par-3 Links. No. 1, 90 yards, gap wedge. Playing partners: Dan Bibeau, Dave Anderson, Mike Christley. His fourth ace.

Ed Burns of Winston-Salem, May 4, Pudding Ridge GC. No. 12, 165 yards, 7-iron. Playing partners: Alex Clark, Mike Teague. His first ace.

* * *

May Aces 4-3-2-1: That’s good, Buddy

By STEVE WILLIAMS

Buddy Evans’ countdown to his second career ace was just that – a countdown.

The Eden resident turned the front nine at Lynrock Golf Club in 2-over-par 37 during his April 30 round playing with Larry Rorrer and Dale Smith. And then he began the back nine with a bogey 4 on the 10th hole.

He got on a roll after that. He found the cup with an 8-foot birdie 3 on the 11th hole, then holed an 8-iron from 130 yards for an eagle 2 at No. 12.

Evans then teed up a 6-iron on the 150-yard 13th hole and scored an ace. That’s a 4-3-2-1 scorecard over the four-hole stretch.

He scored par on the final five holes for a 31 and a 2-under-par 68 on the day, which was 13 shots under his age.

“It was something that was just unreal,” Evans said.

It wasn’t a career low – he shot 65 at Lynrock “years ago,” he remembered.

Evans’ first hole-in-one was at Forest Oaks Country Club’s 12th hole in December 2006.

Evans wasn’t the only player worthy of extra plaudits in our monthly update of holes-in-one and double eagles.

Joe Elekes of Greensboro made two aces in a six-day span this spring, one on his home course and the second on a trip to Lake Lure.

The first came on the third hole at Forest Oaks Country Club on April 30. Michael Conroy, Eddie Forward and Kirk Brown were in the foursome when Elekes connected with an 8-iron from 127 yards on the third hole.

Then, on May 5, he used the same 8-iron from 128 yards on the fourth hole at Rumbling Bald Resort’s Bald Mountain course. Conroy was again in the foursome along with Todd Bryant and Dave Baker.

Elekes now has nine career aces at eight different courses in three states. In the Triad, he has two at Forest Oaks and one each at Asheboro Country Club, Grandover Resort East and Maple Leaf Golf Club (now closed).

Read on for reports on one double eagle and 12 additional holes-in-one.

Double Eagle

Charles Leach of Denton, May 12, Lexington GC. No. 14, par 5. Driver, then 8-iron. Playing partners: Jimmy Troutman, Tim Miller, Thomas Frizzell. His first double eagle.

Par-3 Aces

Bob Becker of Martinsville, May 30, Beaver Creek GC. No. 3, 92 yards, 9-iron. Playing partners: James Draper, John Hulsey. His eighth ace.

Jim Cropp of Danville, May 25, Goodyear GC. No. 17, 6-iron. Playing partner: Chris Tenzer. His first ace.

George England of Reidsville, May 25, Monroeton GC. No. 18, 135 yards, pitching wedge. Playing partners: Vernon Motley, James Johnson, Fred Darby. His second ace.

Jerry Cecil of Greensboro, May 20, Forest Oaks CC. No. 3, 140 yards, 6-iron. Playing partners: Coley Grubb, Charlie Strickland, Dwight Miller. His second ace.

Steve Scruggs of Madison, May 18, Jamestown Park GC. No. 4. A wedge, 80 yards. Playing partner: Robert Ward. His third ace.

Steve Smith of Randleman, May 16, Asheboro Municipal GC. No. 7, 140 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Charlie Parks, Tommy Cox. His first ace.

Joey Perkins of King, May 15, Tanglewood Championship Course. No. 7, 198 yards, 4-iron. Playing partners: Anthony Hiatt, Sam Randazzo, Jimmy George. His first ace.

Robert Kerth of Advance, May 14, Pudding Ridge GC. No. 12, 163 yards, 7-iron. Playing partner: Scott Kerth. His third ace.

David Gleeson of Jamestown, May 10, Pine Knolls GC. No. 11, 105 yards, 9-iron. Playing partners: Wayne Hinton, Fred Bowen, Kenny Scott. His first ace.

David Michaels of Greensboro, May 9, Croasdaile CC. No. 11, 167 yards, 6-iron. Playing partners: Roger Jernigan, Eli Villanueva. His second career ace came in the first round of the N.C. Senior Amateur Championship.

Don Adamick of Clemmons, May 5, Pudding Ridge GC. No. 17, 119 yards, 7-iron. Playing partners: Mark Adamick, Al Mollere. His second ace.

Wesley Haynes of Bassett, Va., April 25, Beaver Creek GC, Martinsville. No. 11, 112 yards, pitching wedge. Playing partners: Steve Hall, Robbie Joyce. His first ace.

April 2022 Aces

Two players in double digits for aces; for most it’s the first time

By STEVE WILLIAMS

There are plenty of first-time acers in this report of recent holes-in-one made by Triad players or at Triad area courses. Nine of the 13 are noted for finally accomplishing the feat.

But then you have golfers who seem to get them routinely: George Setzer now has 13 aces and John Kennedy collected his 10th. All the details follow.

Par-3 Aces

Donald Safrit of Winston-Salem, April 30, Oak Valley GC. No. 6, 120 yards, pitching wedge. Playing partners: Rob Maltzahn, Bill Mock. His first ace.

Randall Bostic of Danville, Va., April 28, Southern Hills GC. No. 3, 201 yards, 3-wood. Playing partners: Donnie Odum, Jim Groves. His first ace.

Art Hultquist of Greensboro, April 26, Country Hills GC. No. 7, 147 yards, 7-iron. Playing partners: Mark Burns, Loren Degn. His first ace.

Derone Mcneill of Statesville, April 23, Tanglewood Championship Course. No. 16, 169 yards, 6-iron. Playing partners: Fred Gibson, Dee Smith, Vernon Odom. His first ace.

Ryan Clinch of High Point, April 23, Cedarbrook CC. No. 13, 208 yards, 5-iron. Playing partners: Michael Bates, Tyson Dickinson, Jake Keeney. His first ace.

Kyle Boger of Winston-Salem, April 15, Reynolds Park GC. No. 16, 180 yards, 4-iron. Playing partners: Les Parker, Jeff Thomas, Mitch Bottomley. His first ace.

Frank Palmieri of Greensboro, April 14, Bryan Park Champions Course. No. 14, 155 yards, 7-iron. Playing partners: Nick Nicholson, Paul Morien, Charles Hill. His first ace.

Sam Spencer of Burlington, April 12, Country Hills GC. No. 12, 138 yards, 9-iron. Playing partners: Jay Capps, Ron Collins. His first ace.

John Kennedy of Bermuda Run, April 11, Tanglewood Championship Course. No. 7, 184 yards, 6-iron. Playing partners: Mark Harper, Jr., Shawn Cavanaugh. His 10th ace.

Joshua Fulk of King, April 4, Oak Hills GC. No. 17, 170 yards, 7-iron. Playing partners: Brody Sawyer, Dillon Lambert. Fulk, a member of the golf team at West Stokes High School, made his first career ace in a golf match.

George Setzer of Greensboro, March 22, Iron Play Par-3 Links. No. 13, 69 yards, sand wedge. Playing partners: Chic Barnes, Dave Kinne. His 13th ace.

Jack Whitley of Greensboro, March 20, Iron Play Par-3 Links. No. 16, 140 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Jim Travato, Brad Earle, Bob Rogg.

Jack Mooney of Greensboro, March 20, Iron Play Par-3 Links. No. 12, 70 yards, 9-iron. Playing partners: Gary Jacques, Ken Gondek. His fourth ace.

March 2022 Aces

Long-distance ace highlights monthly report

By STEVE WILLIAMS

Hunter Kallam of Stoneville made his first hole-in-one extra special.

Kallam, a member of the middle school golf team at Western Rockingham, scored his ace from long distance on March 20 as it came on a par-4 hole at Eagle Hills Golf Course.

This monthly report of great shots also includes career ace No. 12 by a golfer from East Bend.

More information on these two shots is in the listing that follows.

Par-4 Ace

Hunter Kallam of Stoneville, March 20, Eagle Hills GC. No. 5, 255 yards, driver. Playing partner: Jerry Hairston. His first ace.

Par-3 Aces

David Moxley of East Bend, April 2, Silo Run GC. No. 5, 85 yards, 58-degree wedge. Playing partners: J.D. Dawson, Kelly Piercy, Mike Evans. His 12th ace.

Steve Gupton of Pfafftown, March 30, Wilshire GC. No. 6, 120 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Harvey Dillon, Roger Hartsfield, Dave Jordan. His first ace.

Harry Schaefer of West Jefferson, March 24, Mountain Aire GC. No. 7, 140 yards, 6-iron. Playing partners: Jim Carlton, Bill Trout. His second ace.

Bob LaDew of Greensboro, March 22, Greensboro National GC. No. 11, 162 yards, 6-iron. Playing partners: Bob Averill, Mike Wachter, Pete Wachter. His first ace.

Tony Henderson of Reidsville, March 21, Crooked Tree GC. No. 7, 157 yards, 5-wood. Playing partners: Fran Hensley, Gary Taylor, Mark Donaldson. His first ace came in a Laidback Golf Tour event.

Kathryn Zimmerman of Clemmons, March 21, Tanglewood Championship Course. No. 16, 130 yards, driver. Playing partner: Kyle Zimmerman. Her first ace.

Jay Bailiff of Mebane, March 11, Mill Creek GC. No. 13, 7-iron. Playing partners: Alan Duncan, Josh Bailiff. His third ace.

Tim Ward of Randleman, March 9, Bryan Park Players Course. No. 5, 135 yards, 9-iron. Playing partners: Robert Handy, Dave Prevo, Arthur Tynes. His second ace came in a Bryan Park Senior Association tournament.

Brad Bowling of Hurdle Mills, March 6, Lynrock GC. No. 9, 140 yards, 6-iron. Playing partners: Lynwood Lunsford, Bill Cochran, Paul Hardin.

Buddy Edwards of Pine Ridge, March 2, Silo Run GC. No. 5, 85 yards, gap wedge. Playing partner: Wayne Jones. His sixth ace.

Amy Orange of Hillsborough, Oct. 20, Golf Club at Chapel Ridge. No. 12, 88 yards, 9-iron. Playing partner: Chuck Plummer. Her first ace; had been playing less than two years before the ace.

By STEVE WILLIAMS

Winter Aces 2021-22

Benny Goodman thought he had a scat locked up with he aced his tee shot on the third hole of the Monroeton Golf Club bestball event on Feb. 18.

It lasted only a moment before Tracy Wheeler topped him.

Goodman of Reidsville and Wheeler of McLeansville were part of the team that also included Wayne Moore and Derek Russell. Moore hit first on the 125-yard par-3 hole before Goodman followed with his cut 5-iron shot that hit on the green, bounced right, paused on the lip and dropped in for his second career hole-in-one. Wheeler used a 9-iron to fill up the cup.

By the way, the foursome took home first place in the event at 7-under-par.

It was Wheeler’s 10th career ace and second in February. Moore was also witness when Wheeler aced Monroeton’s 14th hole on Feb. 8. Phil Strader and Wilson Ross also watched the 136-yard shot with a pitching wedge.

Triad Golf Today’s online edition will have a monthly report of great shots at Triad courses or by players from the Triad no matter where they play.

Double Eagle

Frank Landing Jr. of Jamestown, Nov. 6, Jamestown Park. No. 15, 445 yards, driver, then 4-hybrid from 177 yards. Playing partners: Rick Briley, Ed Galaski, Steve Gigliotti. His first double eagle to go with a hole-in-one in 2017.

Par-3 Aces

Eddie Streetman of Lexington, Feb. 26, Lexington GC. No. 3, 94 yards, gap wedge. Playing partners: Don Tabat, Mark Hedrick, Mike Davis. His 10th ace.

Nimish Patel of Greensboro, Feb. 25, Iron Play Par-3 Links. No. 1, 95 yards, gap wedge. Playing partners: Namita Patel, Niti Patel. Fourth career ace.

Jim Goodman of Salisbury, Feb. 21, Tanglewood Championship Course. No. 7, 140 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Larry Wood, Harry Makitka, Al Meyers.

Chris Venable of Whitsett, Feb. 20, Bryan Park Players Course. No. 5, 183 yards, 5-iron. Playing partners: Jake Swaney, Jeff Roberts, Kenny Carroll. His first ace.

John Chellew of Greensboro, Jan. 26, Iron Play Par-3 Links. No. 5, 77 yards, gap wedge. Playing partners: Bob Williams, Mike Christley, Jerry Hopkins. His third ace.

Ricky Long of Mebane, Jan. 9, Mill Creek GC. No. 8, 142 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Lewis Long, Dan Bruce, Eric Johnson. His 10th ace.

Hugh Quinn of Lewisville, Jan. 8, Tanglewood Reynolds, No. 17, 135 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Scott Wearn, Patrick Hynes, Paul Mayer. His eighth ace.

Daniel Bixby of Conover, Dec. 31, Tanglewood Reynolds. No. 12, 128 yards. Playing partner: Ron Huffman. His first ace.

Don Williams of Detroit, Mich., Dec. 29, Iron Play Par-3 Links. No. 12, 92 yards, gap wedge. Playing partner: Dave Printup. His second ace.

Steve Bartlett of Chapel Hill, Dec. 29, Mill Creek GC. No. 13, 124 yards, 9-iron. Playing partner: Oliver Blue. His third ace.

Megan Mayer of Greensboro, Dec. 26, Iron Play Par-3 Links. No. 15, 100 yards, 8-iron. Her first ace.

Clyde Fulp of East Bend, Dec. 18, Silo Run GC. No. 7, 140 yards, 7-iron. Playing partner: Will Anderson. His third ace.

Caleb Smith of Thomasville, Dec. 18, Jamestown Park GC. No. 4, 118 yards, gap wedge. Playing partners: Zack Gilliam, Todd Hubbard. His first ace.

Donzell Parker, Dec. 17, Caswell Pines GC. No. 4, 178 yards.

Earl Waddell of Greensboro, Dec. 16, Iron Play Par-3 Links. No. 3, 8-iron. Playing partners: Mike Christley, Jack McDowell. His fifth ace.

Gregor Conlon of Winston-Salem, Dec. 16, Tanglewood Championship Course. No. 16, 140 yards, 7-iron. Playing partners: Bill Minkley, Jim Allen, Butch Tomlinson. His first ace.

Sandra Belcher of Burlington, Dec. 16, Quaker Creek GC. No. 8, 116 yards, driver. Playing partner: Judy Hartsock. Her fifth ace.

Bonnie Montgomery, Dec. 16, Forest Oaks CC. No. 3, 127 yards. Playing partners: Pam Finlen, Carmen Andia.

Ed Cribbs of Asheboro, Dec. 15, Asheboro Municipal GC. No. 7, 107 yards, A wedge. Playing partners: Barry Morgan, Jim Beane, Jeff Hayes. His first ace.

Jack Mooney of Greensboro, Dec. 15, Iron Play Par-3 Links. No. 2, 110 yards, 7-iron. Playing partner: Peter Ashe. His first ace.

Mark Davis of Lexington, Dec. 14, Lexington GC. No. 3, 110 yards, pitching wedge. Playing partners: Richard Purvis, Nick Foust, Jim Whalen. His third ace.

Peyton Williamson, Dec. 8, Silo Run GC. No. 5, 85 yards, sand wedge. His first ace.

David Hunter of Mount Airy, Dec. 5, Silo Run GC. No. 3, 150 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Chad Wood, Israel Freeman, Darrell Oakley. His first ace.

Joey Montgomery of Reidsville, Dec. 3, Pennrose Park CC. No. 4, 138 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Larry Barefoot, Bob Wheless. His third ace.

Brad Chambers of Galax, Va., Dec. 2, Blue Ridge GC, Galax. No. 12, 168 yards, 7-iron. Playing partner: Larry Chambers. His second ace.

Tom Simmons of Reidsville, Nov. 30, Wolf Creek GC. No. 11, 125 yards, 9-iron. Playing partners: Steve Cummings, Larry Leonard, Jim Dyson. His second ace.

Doug Holmes of Burlington, Nov. 27, The Valley GC. No. 8, 165 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Kenny Carden, Kirby Hayes, Doug Zachary. His second ace.

Trey Sprinkle of Mocksville, Nov. 18, Pudding Ridge GC. No. 12, 119 yards, 8-iron. Playing partners: Jim Simpson, Gerry Grotberg. His first ace.

Bob Scott of Danville, Nov. 18, Goodyear GC. No. 6, 150 yards, 4-iron. Playing partners: Dennis Dillion, Jerry McElhenney. His third ace.

Keith Waisner of Lexington, Nov. 16, Lexington GC. No. 3, 110 yards, 9-iron. Playing partners: Brandon Waisner, Terry Love and Mark DeLong. His first ace.

David Seel of Pleasant Garden, Nov. 14, Forest Oaks CC. No. 13, 145 yards, 5-hybrid. Playing partners: Dave Baker, Willie Goncharrow, Bob Bracey. His second ace, including two in 2021.

Bob Hudson of Rockford, Nov. 13, Silo Run GC. No. 7, 120 yards, gap wedge. Playing partners: Tim Driver, Curtis Lighthart. His seventh ace.

Billy Colley of Lexington, Nov. 13, Lexington GC. No. 12, 8-iron. Playing partners: Camden Hartsell, David Tyrell. His first ace.

James Martin Sr. of Greensboro, Nov. 4, Gillespie GC. No. 4, 155 yards, 7-wood. Playing partner: Alfonso Martin. His first ace.

Evelyn Ridenour of Reidsville, Nov. 1, Wolf Creek GC. No. 2, 110 yards, 5-wood. Her second ace.

Gary Brown of Martinsville, Va., Oct. 28, Deep Springs CC. No. 7, 170 yards, 6-hybrid. Playing partners: Dan Moore, Calvin Wyrick, Bill Cassidy. His fifth, including four in a 17-month period. Played 18 years without an ace, five in last three years.