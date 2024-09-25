Pearman finds comfort, growth in long-driving career

Scottie Pearman rose as high as No. 2 in the Professional World Long Driving Association rankings two years ago, but he’s having more fun and feeling more comfortable now than ever — even after a disappointing defeat at the recent World Long Driving Championship.

The No. 1 seed entering the eight-player final day, Pearman lost to Sean Johnson in the semifinals, giving him a tie for third and a $7,500 payday.

“I felt really good,” said the 40-year-old Pearman, a Randleman native. “I wouldn’t change anything. I thought, “this is yours to win’ — I never felt like that before.’”

Actually, Pearman would have preferred to put a ball into play during his loss to Johnson. Instead, he missed the landing area on each of his six drives, hitting most into a lake that pinched in from the right along a fairway at Eagles Landing Country Club. The four-day competition was taped to be shown on GolfChannel and ESPN.

But he said he had a new confidence in 2024 that he lacked since turning pro in 2022. He finished the season No. 7 in the WLD rankings.

“I had a great year with a lot of spiritual growth,” said Pearman. “I really had fun for the first time.”

It’s been a unique journey for the 6-3, 225-pound former baseball and basketball player. Five years ago, he met Senior driving champion Jeff Crittenden, also a Triad native, in the dugout while filling in for a church baseball team.

After talking to Crittenden and hitting a handful of drives over the screen onto Eastchester Drive at Deep River Driving Range in High Point with Crittenden watching, Pearman quickly became a long driving specialist.

“He (Crittenden) told me, ‘Stop, you’re going to hit a car.’”

Pearman went onto eBay and bought a 48-inch Callaway LD driver and started practicing. He was undefeated in two years as an amateur — winning two amateur Player of the Year awards — before turning pro in 2021 following a stoppage due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The success convinced him he was ready to turn pro and give up his job of 12 years at Federal Express. His wife, Becca, became his manager. His coach is Bobby Peterson of Newton Grove, who also coaches several other long drivers.

Pearman’s main source of income is performing at charity fundraisers. He estimates he does an average of 5 to 10 per month.

In 2024, he finished in the money in seven of eight events — the WLD Tour has about a dozen events — throughout North America.

Pearman also plays some traditional golf using a 46-inch driver. He has a 3.2 handicap index.

In driving competition, Pearman brandishes a 48-inch Callaway Paradym LD model with a 3.5 degree loft on the head and a Kinetixx LD 30-plus shaft.

His longest drive in competition was 475 yards in 2022. A few years ago, he was chosen to familiarize Brandon DeChambeau with long-driving rules, later beating the two-time U.S. Open champion in competition.

At Eagles Landing, Pearman went 5-0 the first day in head-to-head matches. On the second day, he struggled, needing to win the final match of a round to advance. But he bounced back to take the top seed into the final day. Pearman’s longest drive of the competition was 430 yards.

Though the WLD season is over, Pearman said he plans to compete in the Ultimate Long Driving World Championship on Sept. 25-28 in West Columbia, South Carolina.

Pearman receives supplies from a handful of equipment makers. His sponsors include local businesses Greensboro National Golf Club and Harrington Chiropractic, Be Well Organix as well as Yamaha Golf Car and Marco’s Pizza.