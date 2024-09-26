Grandover provides rich home facilities for UNCG teams

With two championship courses and spacious practice facilities, Grandover Resort is a popular venue for high school and college golf teams.

According to Grandover’s director of golf, Jonathan York, several Triad college and high school teams use the facilities.

Leading the list is UNC Greensboro, whose men’s and women’s teams call the resort home. In addition to the expansive outdoor facilities, UNCG has its own indoor facility at the resort, complete with hitting bays, simulators, and a high-tech putting green.

UNCG men’s golf coach Terrance Stewart said Grandover offers various advantages, just a few minutes from campus.

“We have a great partnership with Grandover,” Stewart said. “Our teaching studio has more golf technology than any other spot in North Carolina.”

Grandover also offers different courses.

“The East Course is a beast, very challenging where you fight for pars,” said Stewart. “The West is fun, offering more birdie opportunities.”

In Grandover’s studio, PuttView helps players with speed and line for putts. SAM PuttLab improves their mechanics.

With TrackMan 4, players receive swing data and can play simulated rounds on top courses.

While universities like UNC, Duke, and Campbell have school courses, Stewart said UNCG benefits from Grandover’s facilities and several other public/private courses.

UNCG shares a facility with Precision Golf at Bryan Park, which has two courses.

Other college teams practicing at Grandover include N.C. A&T, Guilford, Greensboro College, High Point, and Winston-Salem State.

Stewart’s teams, dominated by Triad natives, have won three Southern Conference championships and earned seven NCAA Regional at-large bids. Last spring, Kelvin Hernandez (pictured) qualified for the NCAA Championships.

“It’s great we can play different types of courses,” Stewart said. Ø