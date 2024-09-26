Grandover reopens West Course with new Bermuda greens

Grandover Resort reopened its West Course with new state- of-the-art Tif-Eagle Bermuda putting surfaces, matching those converted in 2018 on its East

The East Course stretches to 7,213 yards from the back tees, with a challenging 75.7 rating and a 141 slope. It leaves a lasting impression with its 18th hole, a 570- yard par-5 bordered by a lake running down the left side of the fairway and green.

Slightly shorter, the West Course plays at 6,729 yards from the tips with a 72.5 rating and a 136 slope. Its finishing hole is a long par-4 that requires a drive over a deep valley to a plateau fairway, with an approach to a green framed by the hotel.

“It’s a little more generous off the tee,” said director of golf Jonathan York. “People really like the course.”

Both par-72 courses feature large, undulating greens and a variety of bunkers. Carts are equipped with GPS systems that provide shot distances.

The switch to highly heat-tolerant Ultradwarf Bermuda grass should ensure pristine putting conditions year-round, reducing the need for constant hand-watering and large fans.

Over the past two decades, many of North Carolina’s elite courses, including Pinehurst No. 2, Old Town Club, Quail Hollow, and Eagle Point, have converted to newer Bermuda strains. Bentgrass remains dominant only at higher-elevation, cooler mountain courses.

The Triad’s top golf resort, owned, developed, and operated by Greensboro-based Koury Corp., debuted the new greens in August.

A longtime host to many sponsors and players at the annual Wyndham Championship, the 247-room Greensboro resort serves as a convenient meeting and outing destination, located just minutes from Interstates 85, 40, 77, 73, and 74.

The East and West courses, designed by Gary Panks and U.S. Open and PGA Champion David Graham, feature rolling elevation changes and attractively contoured fairways, including dramatic dips, along with beautiful landscaping, scenic water hazards and wetlands, artistic bunkering, and pristine conditioning.

The two layouts boast luxury features such as fountains, stone- lined creeks, custom-made stone and wooden bridges, stone tee signs, wide tunnels under roads, expansive concrete cart paths, and meticulously maintained tee boxes.

“That six-week period from July 4 through August 15, with bentgrass, you have to treat it differently,” York explained. “You keep the grass longer, and the greens slower, which makes putting less enjoyable. Now, during the prime golf season from April through October, the greens grow well, and they’re healthy and happy.”

In April, Grandover began removing the bentgrass surfaces, and the greens were sprigged on Memorial Day. Some greens were slightly altered to accommodate the faster speeds allowed by Tif- Eagle Bermuda. Koury construction staff also softened the surfaces, which typically become firmer with Bermuda grass.

The most significant change is at No. 4, where a three-tiered green was converted into two tiers.

The grounds staff took advantage of the course closure to clear out several trees, especially those around greens, to allow more sunlight, which is beneficial for Bermuda grass.

Grandover has filled a void in the Triad since its development over the last three decades. The East Course opened in 1996, followed by the West Course in 1997. The hotel and its facilities opened in 1999.

Though the pro shop is conveniently located in the resort’s main building, and the spacious practice areas are just outside the door, the courses wind through woods, creating a secluded, tranquil atmosphere.

Grandover’s courses and practice facilities are open to both hotel guests and the public. The resort’s Griffin Club loyalty program offers discounts on golf fees, instruction, dining, and spa services.

Packages and outings can also be arranged through the 1,000- room Sheraton Greensboro at Four Seasons and the Holiday Inn Greensboro Coliseum, both also owned by Koury.

As a premier resort — Grandover joined the elite ranks of Wyndham Grand hotels in 2022 — the staff delayed the original opening date to ensure the new putting surfaces were in perfect condition.