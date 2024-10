Macon Moye of Southern Pines shot rounds of 65 and 73 to win the Carolinas Golf Association Super Senior Championship, which finished Thursday at Forest Oaks Country Club.

Moye overcame a three-shot deficit to Paul Simson of Raleigh, who shot his second consecutive 70 in the final round. Todd Brown of Winston-Salem tied for fourth at 144. Mike Osborne of Greensboro was sixth at 145.