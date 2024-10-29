Northwest Guilford’s Edwards wins another Class 4A girls’ title

Leah Edwards of Northwest Guilford successfully defended her Class 4A girls high school state title Tuesday, shooting her second consecutive 70 to win by one stroke at Pinehurst No. 6.

Edwards, who finished at even-par 140 on an approximately 5,300-yard course. Elizabeth Rudisill of Myers Park, the 2022 individual champion, finished second with Emerson Dever of Jordan in third at 144.

Northwest Guilford finished fourth in the team competition. Edwards’ teammate Emery Lewis tied for eighth at 147. Vikings freshman Maia Tussey shot 169.

Rudisill rallied from an opening 74 to pull into a tie with Edwards, but bogeyed the 17th hole. Both players parred 18. Edwards has committed to play next year at Western Kentucky University. Rudisill has committed to play at Vanderbilt University.

Pinecrest repeated as team champion at 23-over 443 (three players per round) with Charlotte Catholic second and Marvin Ridge in third.

Jacksonville’s Sanaa Carter won the 3A individual title at 3-over 147 at Longleaf Golf Club. Gabriella Moorehead of Williams finshed third at 154. South Point won the team title. Southern Alamance finished third to lead Triad teams.

Pine Lake Prep won the Class 1A/2A team title at 107-over 533 at Sapona Club. Landry Hamm of Jackson Day School won the individual title at 15-over 157. East Surry finished fourth in the team race at 557. Emerson Puckett of North Surry finished sixth in the individual race at 167.