Pate finishes second in major college tournament

Macy Pate tied for second in the individual race to lead the Wake Forest women’s team to a victory in a strong 11-school field at the Charles Schwab Collegiate in Fort Worth, Texas.

Pate, a sophomore who attended Reagan High, shot 2-under-par 211 in the 54-hole tournament at Ridglea Country Club, two strokes behind Cayetana Fernandez of Texas A&M, which finished second with Southern Methodist third and host Texas Christian fourth.

Pate has finished in the top 22 in each of Wake Forest’s five fall tournaments.