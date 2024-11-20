TUESDAY TEE OFF: Maple Chase opens to members

OK, it’s not Tuesday. I start a weekly feature for Tuesdays and by the third week, I’m pushing it back a day.

Mea culpa.

Maple Chase Country Club has reopened — a few weeks earlier than predicted — after multi-millions in renovations. That’s the lead of this week’s column. Problem is, I was steered to golf pro Paul Allen for comment and he wasn’t available Monday or Tuesday.

I hope to reach him Thursday and give you some comments from him about how the project went and whether anything remains to be done. Will also seek some feedback from the membership. Stay tuned.

As TriadGolf.com reported in March when the course (the practice range pictured above early in the renovations) was closed to begin the project, plans for the north Winston-Salem club included a new irrigation and drainage system, creation of some additional fairway and green side bunkers and new back tees. A few greens and bunkers were scheduled to be rebuilt and/or moved.

The greens will have bentgrass surfaces.

A highly notable change will be the move of the green on the par-4 third hole to behind a creek.

In March, Allen described the renovations as “a complete infrastructure overhaul,”

Bob Moore, who has degrees from Wake Forest University and N.C. State and has designed or renovated dozens of courses in North Carolina, California and throughout Southeast Asia, was the architect.

Landscapes Unlimited, a golf construction giant based in Nebraska that worked on Old Town Club’s most-recent renovations, handled construction.

“It’s a complete infrastructure overhaul,” said Allen prior to the project.

COMING FEATURES

We have a new more modern, user-friendly website under design expected to be launched in the next few weeks.

The first posts will include features on Carolinas PGA Senior Player of the Year Chris Haarlow of Precision Golf School and two-time Class 4A high school state champion Leah Edwards of Northwest Guilford, who recently signed a full scholarship to play at Western Kentucky University.

TRIAD GOLF PODCAST

In the next week or so, we plan to announce a new video podcast to feature Triad golf facilities. Courses or golf-related businesses interested in hosting the podcast should contact me at [email protected].

Keep it in the short grass.