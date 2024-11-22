New bunkers provide teeth and new pin positions at Maple Chase

By John Brasier

The routing is much the same and most of the greens are in the same places.

But the addition of 32 new grass-faced bunkers and rebuilt greens at Maple Chase Country Club have added teeth and pin positions to the north Winston-Salem club’s layout as well as the capability for much-improved playing conditions and drastically better drainage.

TriadGolf.com had the chance to check out the reopened course on Thursday, less than a week after the layout reopened to members after the multi-million-dollar renovation project, which began in March.

To help avoid stress on new turf, play last weekend was limited to 72-player shotguns on Saturday and Sunday and weekday member play on Wednesday and Friday. On Dec. 3, Allen said the course is expected to return to its normal schedule.

Allen said members, who eagerly anticipated completion of the project, seemed happy with the renovations. December was the original target for reopening. Members will be allowed to bring guests beginning in April, when the club also plans to begin accepting reciprocals, many from neighboring clubs that provided an outlet for Maple Chase members during the project.

“Bob Moore listened to what the members said and was able to create what they wanted,” Allen said.

In addition to the new bunkers and greens, the changes include a new double-row irrigation system that according to PGA pro Paul Allen would provide water to “about every piece of grass on the property.”

The greens, which had surfaces that had become mostly poa annua over recent years, have new 007XL creeping bent grass but retained many of their dramatic slopes while making enough areas suitable for pin positions.

Prior to the changes, Allen said a few of greens had only two or three areas suitable for pins. Now, they all have several. The only greens not totally bulldozed and rebuilt were Nos. 1, 4, 7 and 14. Plus, architect Bob Moore and his hometown construction firm Landscape Unlimited created drainage routes around the greens.

The new bunkers in the fairways — tightened up an otherwise mostly open layout. The bunkers rise above the fairways providing prominent new hazards.

Allen said the new fairway bunkers should make members’ handicaps “travel” better, perhaps two or three when they play on other courses. But he said many bunkers will serve mostly as targets.

“If players use the correct tees, the bunkers shouldn’t really be in play,” Allen said.

Tees were rebuilt, including several new back tees that stretch the layout more than 200 yards to 7,000 yards.

“One of the goals was to be able to attract some of the bigger tournaments,” Allen said.

Carolinas Golf Association officials took data and evaluated the course last week, but Allen hadn’t received the new course and slope ratings as of Thursday.

In 2025, Maple Chase will play host to a Tarheel Youth Golf Association event in June, and the CGA Dogwood State Boys’ Match Play Championship in July.

New raised tees areas were built for new forward “family” tees. The bunkers were built with Capillary Concrete liners to aid drainage.

Drainage, a chronic problem on holes Nos. 2 through 5 along Mill Creek, has been improved by creating routes for water to avoid the greens.

At No. 3, “swales” that look much like a deep creek beds and cross the fairway, are a drainage aid. Though Mill Creek still borders the left side of the short par-4 hole, it no longer must be crossed on the approach. A new green was built in front of bend in the hazard. New swales were also built on the fifth hole.

Attractive new wood bulk heading borders the front of the greens at the par-5 sixth and par-3 15th holes. New tees at Nos. 5 and 17 give each nine one short and one long par-3, a change from four par-3s of similar length. While 15 (pictured above) retained a steep incline to a back tier, badly needed new pin positions were added.

At 17, the bunkers in front and behind the vertically shaped target have been moved closer to the green, which is deceptively deep, especially on the left side.

Regrading on the large practice range seen along Germanton Road now allows players to see all their shots land, providing a better gauge to distance.

Allen said Maple Chase, designed by Ellis Maples and opened in 1954 as Pinebrook Country Club, is accepting new membership applications.