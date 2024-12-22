Old Town near top, Spence restoration makes new Golf Magazine N.C. Top 25 list

A trio of Triad courses and another recently restored by a Greensboro architect were listed in the top 25 courses in North Carolina in Golf Magazine rankings released Sunday morning.

Old Town Club, already ranked among the top 100 in the U.S. according to Golf Magazine and Golf Digest, the nation’s two most-followed surveyors, ranked No. 2 behind only Pinehurst No. 2.

Tot Hill Farm outside Asheboro ranked No. 13 and Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, home of the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship was No. 25.

Greensboro architect Kris Spence, who completely restored and made extensive changes to an abandoned Maples course at Woodlake Country Club (pictured above) in Vass, had his work rewarded by landing the No. 16 position, just ahead of perennial list maker Grandfather Country Club.

The rankings are based on voting by more than 100 Golf Magazine “expert” panelists from throughout the country.

As normal, Pinehurst area courses dominated the list from top to bottom, grabbing 14 of the 25 slots and seven of the top nine on the list.

The new list recognizes new courses and established tracts that have recently renovation and restoration efforts. Woodlake reopened in late 2023. Pinehurst No. 10 opened in 2024. Pinehurst No. 4 opened in 2018. Old Town, Tot Hill Farm, Dogwood and Sedgefield are included in courses receiving major improvements.

Golf Magazine N.C. Rankings