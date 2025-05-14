Deacons fail to make field for NCAA Championship

Wake Forest finished eighth Tuesday in the Amherst, Virginia, NCAA Regional, five strokes short of finishing in the top five and advancing to the NCAA Championship.

Marshall Meisel was Wake’s top performer at even-par 210 for 54 holes, good for 19th, seven shots behind medalist Jackson Van Paris of Vanderbilt, a Pinehurst native. Colin Dutton of UNC Greensboro, playing as an individual, finished at 220.

North Carolina is seventh after two rounds at Urbana, Illinois, 10 strokes from fifth place. N.C. State fell to the bottom of the 13-team field. Mebane’s Nick Mathews, playing for N.C. State, is tied for 45th at 5-over.

David Ford of UNC, the nation’s top-ranked player, is 2-under and tied for 11th, in contention for an individual berth in the championship.

Duke is in 11th place at Reno, Nevada, eight strokes from fifth place with one round to play.