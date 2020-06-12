North Carolina resort offering “Back to the Mountains Special”

Rumbling Bald, an award-winning golf resort on stunning Lake Lure, is offering a “Back to the Mountains Special” through June 26 with 20 percent off its studio, villa and vacation home lodging and no resort fee.

Golf groups can pair accommodations with golf rounds on Bald Mountain Golf Course and nearby Cleghorn Golf and Sports Club while Apple Valley Golf Course is closed for the installation of new greens.

Rumbling Bald is closely following North Carolina’s phasing plan for reopening its lodging, restaurants, amenities and activities. Guest health and safety remain a top priority, and the resort has implemented “Peace of Mind” policies covering cleaning, social distancing and cancellation policies.

“We want golfers to get here, unplug, play 18 or 36 holes and shed the stress of the past couple months,” says Rumbling Bald General Manager Jeff Geisler. “Post round, they can relax with a cold beverage and a cigar on the deck of their vacation rental and enjoy our secluded location.”

Rumbling Bald’s expert golf vacation planners offer a concierge-level experience helping golf groups plan, organize and executive trips and events of all sizes. For groups of 12 or more, complimentary golf is available for the group leader.

To learn more about Rumbling Bald’s golf courses and packages, visit www.rumblingbald.com, or email jdoran@rumblingbald.com. Also call (828) 694-3072 to book your package directly.

Tucked along scenic Lake Lure surrounded by the Blue Ridge Mountains, Rumbling Bald is secluded yet eminently accessible from numerous metro areas, including Asheville, Charlotte, Greensboro, Raleigh and Winston-Salem.