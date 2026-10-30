Upscale Triad course ready to reopen to public with renovations, including two new greens

Share the Post:

An upscale semi-private course in the Triad that’s been closed most of the year will reopen to the public next week with many improvements.

Meadowlands Golf Club will reopen to the public on Nov. 5. The course has been closed since March 1 while utility lines were run through the property.

Dail Golf, which manages the course for owner Bob Greear, took the opportunity to make various improvements, including expanding the greens 42% in following the original plans by Hale Irwin Design and designing and building new greens for Nos. 1 and 8.

The surfaces on the expanded greens are Bermuda TifEagle, replacing the former bent grass and poa annua mix. The Wallburg course opened in 1985.

“The greens were 30 years old,” Geoff Dail, president of Dail Golf, told TriadGolf.com. “It was time.”

Dail said renovations included reshaping and filling some bunkers, sodding and sprigging tees and fairways with new grass and improving irrigation.

The utility lines installation forced the creation of new greens in different locations at 1 and 8.

“We recaptured the original Hale Irwin design and improved it,” said Dail. “The new greens really turned out better. They were an improvement from what they were.”

Dail said the changes have been popular with members, who have received sneak peak opportunities before the public opening.