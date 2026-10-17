No. 1 Pearman falls short at World Long Drive Championship

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Greensboro’s Scottie Pearman, the No. 1 ranked player on the World Long Drive Tour, fell short of making Saturday’s final round at the World Long Drive Championship in Sparks, Nevada.

After easily advancing through the first round, Pearman did not amass enough points in Friday’s series of round-robin brackets to continue into the finals, which will be taped and shown Dec. 1 on Golf Channel.