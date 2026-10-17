No. 1 Pearman falls short at World Long Drive Championship

Greensboro’s Scottie Pearman, the No. 1 ranked player on the World Long Drive Tour, fell short of making Saturday’s final round at the World Long Drive Championship in Sparks, Nevada.
After easily advancing through the first round, Pearman did not amass enough points in Friday’s series of round-robin brackets to continue into the finals, which will be taped and shown Dec. 1 on Golf Channel.
“Overall, I feel like I hit the ball well, but the conditions were not in my favor and I ultimately fell short,” Pearman told followers on Instagram.
The result should knock Pearman from the top spot in the rankings, which he took over earlier in the year. Pearman finished second in the same event last year in Colorado.