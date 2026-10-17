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Wolfpack leads after first round of Tar Heel Invitational

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Ellie Hildreth shot 5-under-par 66 Friday to lead the N.C. State women into first place after the first round of the 54-hole Ruth’s Chris Tar Heel Invitational at UNC’s Finley Golf Club.

With Hildreth taking the medalist lead, the Wolfpack shot 6-under 278 to lead Boston College and Virginia Tech by one stroke. Benedicte Brent-Peterson led top-ranked Wake Forest with 67.

Virginia Tech’s Emily Mathews shot 68 to grab fifth place. Macy Pate of Winston-Salem and Sarah Lydic of shot 72 for Wake Forest. Wake is tied for fifth with Miami at 286. in the 14-team tournament, six strokes behind fourth-place Duke.

 

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