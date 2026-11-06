Recent Wake player advances to final stage of LPGA Tour Qualifying, locals fall short

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A Wake Forest player advanced to the Final Stage of LPGA Tour Qualifying while two three players came up short.

Anne-Sterre den Dunnen of The Netherlands, who finished her career at Wake Forest in the spring, tied for 35th place Friday at Plantation Golf Club in Venice, Florida, to advance to the Final Stage later this month at Magnolia Grove in Mobile, Alabama.

Den Dunnen shot 3-under-par 285 for 72 holes, and joined the top 55 who qualified by shooting 69 in Friday’s final round. The top 25 at Magnolia Grove will earn status on the LPGA Tour.

Mallory Fobes (pictured) of East Bend, a four-year All-Coastal Athletic Association player at UNC Wilmington, fell one stroke short at 288. Needing a birdie to leap over the cut line, Fobes finished with five straight pars on the Bobcat Course.

Kayla Smith of Burlington, a former UNC standout, tied for 81st at 290.

International players claimed six of the top seven positions on the leaderboard. Maria Fossi of Mexico and Juniper Jang of Taiwan tied for medalist honors with 275.

If she makes the LPGA Tour, Den Dunnen will join former Wake Forest standout Rachel Kuehn of Asheville, who qualified by finishing 11th on the Epson Tour.