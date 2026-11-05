Myrtle Beach resort adds to trend of quality par-3 courses

Share the Post:

There’s a new course in Myrtle Beach — well, sort of. And TriadGolf.com has taken a look.

The Piper, a nine-hole par-3 layout opened at The Legends Golf Club, in October. The 740-yard lighted course — the first, nine-hole short course on the Grand Strand built adjacent to a regulation course — has been an early hit judging by my visit on Wednesday afternoon.

With classic rock (no rap, thank goodness) blaring over the sound system and a refreshment stand near the first tee, The Piper has added excitement to the facility, which already features a busy pub, a large golf school and three upscale 18-hole courses of contrasting styles. The Legends also offers on-stie accommodations.

Short courses are propping up at golf facilities with traditional, championship courses all over the nation. In North Carolina, Tobacco Road in Sanford opened one earlier this year. As TriadGolf.com has reported, Holly Ridge is preparing to build a 13-hole short course expected to open in 2027.

Iron Play, a quality 18-hole, par-3 standalone designed by Kris Spence, opened in 2004 in Summerfield. Old Field, a six-hole, short course opened this year next to Collin Creek in Mocksville.

The Piper tee sheet was filled with golfers who played at the complex earlier in the day. I could only guess what the atmosphere was like under lights — the last tee time was 8 p.m.

It’s really good, a lot of fun. More like Pinehurst’s acclaimed The Cradle than small, unbunkered greens at other standalone par-3s in Myrtle Beach or the offerings at Tanglewood Park or Bur-Mil Park.

Granted, the longest hole at The Piper is the 120-yard No. 2, and the majority of holes are under 90 yards. But the greens are standard size and most are tiered to require precise pitches to set up realistic birdie putts.

There are bunkers — some that come into play, others that really shouldn’t — but the greens are championship course caliber. Missing a green or having a tee shot roll through the surface can lead to tough recovery chips.

Tee shots are hit off mats with enough give to closely simulate fairway shots. There are no water hazards. A few of the toughest shots are pitches to pins on small shelves close to bunkers.

Players must walk. The fee is $25 for the public and slightly less for members of The Legends’ discount club.