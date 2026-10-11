Wake Forest product wins PGA Tour event in Japan

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Banzai! The latest Wake Forest University standout on the PGA Tour won his second tournament of the year Sunday at the Baycurrent Classic in Japan.

Michael Brennan, who won the Wyndham Championship in August, birdied Nos. 11 and 12 and followed with six consecutive pars to hang on for a one-shot victory over Jacob Bridgeman and Keith Mitchell. Brennan finished with 3-under-par 68 for a 16-under 268 total.

The 24-year-old Brennan, a Leesburg, Viriginia, native, added to a fantastic year with included making the cut at all four major championships and finishing 46th in the FedExCup Points standings. Less than a year ago, he earned his first PGA Tour victory at the Bank of Utah Championship.

Brennan has joined Will Zalatoris and Cameron Young as recent Wake alums who have emerged as young PGA Tour stars.

UNC alum Ryan Gerard, a Raleigh native who has also become a Tour standout, tied for fourth at 271.