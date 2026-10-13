Wake player sizzles at Alamance; Elon leads team race

Share the Post:

A player without a team is leading the Elon Invitational entering Tuesday’s final round at Alamance Country Club.

Tom Haberer of Wake Forest, competing as an individual, shot 13 under par over his final 27 holes, while shooting 66 and 62 Monday for a 14-under 128 total and a three-shot lead over Benjamin Killingstad of Campbell.

Elon leads the team standings at 27-under through 36 holes, five shots ahead of Campbell in the 15-team field. Dylan Lewis of Elon shot rounds of 68 and 65 to tie for third in the individual race. William Carr of Raleigh added rounds of 68 and 67 for Elon, and teammate Landon Durham posted 65 and 71 to pull into the top 12.

Lorenzo Rodriguez, another Wake golfer playing as an individual, and Owen Kinnunen of N.C. State, also playing as an individual, shot consecutive 67s to join a tie for fifth.

North Carolina and UNC Greensboro also had players competing only as individuals. Ethan Paschal of UNC shot 63 after posting 73 in the morning.