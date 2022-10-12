Murphy and Hardy Partner to Provide Youth Golf Instruction in the Piedmont Triad

Staff Report

U.S. Kids Golf Senior Director of Academy Development Jim Hardy, PGA, and Carolinas PGA Hall of Fame professional Rick Murphy are partnering to create

a youth golf program in the Triad.

Rick Murphy, PGA, has been an instructor in the Piedmont Triad for more than 30 years. Murphy teaches his students from the Greensboro National

Golf Club.

Jim Hardy, who recently relocated to the Triad from Southern Pines, works for the U.S. Kids Golf Foundation where he has been teaching coaches how to instruct kids and aiding in the development of the U.S. Kids Player Pathway, the single most successful youth golf instruction program in the game, since 2015. Prior to that, Hardy was a PGA teaching professional focusing on junior golf instruction in Houston, Texas.

Together, Murphy and Hardy are offering youth instruction based on the U.S. Kids Player Pathway at Greensboro National Golf Club. This 10-level method has been proven worldwide to inspire kids

and their parents to embrace the game and progress from beginners to tournament-ready golfers in a short amount of time. Classes are currently available at Greensboro National at the following

times:

Tuesdays, 4:30p-6:00p & Saturdays 9:00a-10:30a Levels 1, 2 & 3

Thursdays, 4:30-6:00p & Saturdays at 10:30a-12:00p Levels 3, 4 & 5

Wednesdays, 4:30-6:00p & Saturdays at 1:00p Levels 6-10 (COMING SOON)

In addition to partnering with Murphy, Hardy has established the U.S. Kids Golf Piedmont Triad

Golf Tour, which began this past spring and offers a series of tournaments in Spring, Summer and

Fall.

The Fall schedule is as follows:

Sept. 18 Oak Hills Golf Club

Sept. 25 Forest Oaks Country Club

Oct. 2 Cedar Rock Country Club

Oct. 15 High Point Country Club – Willow Creek

Oct. 23 Greensboro National Golf Club

Nov. 6 Salem Glen Golf & Country Club

Nov. 13 Oak Hollow Golf Course

Nov. 19 Colonial Country Club (Tour Championship)

To learn more about the Murphy/Hardy partnership, the U.S. Kids Golf classes or tournaments, visit

https://www.rickmurphygolf.com/Junior-Golf/US-Kids-Player-Pathway,

https://tournaments.uskidsgolf.com/tournaments/local/find-local-tour/507164/piedmont-triad or

contact Jim Hardy at jhardy@uskidsgolf.com or 713.203.7779