Developer announces Fazio as designer of planned Triangle course

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A future Triangle community is planned to have a new private golf facility designed by one of the world’s elite architects.

Tom Fazio was announced as the designer of an 18-hole course, a nine-hole short course and practice facilities for a 1,271-acre community in Chatham Park’s South Village.

Developer Southern Land Co. made the announcement this week about the community, which will include 250 homes, commercial development, parks and a hotel near Pittsboro.

According to Fazio, founder and principal of Fazio Golf Design, he will design the golf course. Starting and finishing dates for the golf course were not announced.

“Our goal is to create a course that is visually spectacular, fun to play, and deeply connected to the natural character of the land,” said Fazio, according to a Southern Land release.

Chatham Park’s North Village does not have a golf course.

Fazio’s Triangle designs include Treyburn Country Club and an overhaul of UNC’s Finley Golf Club. His Triad designs include Old North State Club on Badin Lake in New London.