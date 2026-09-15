Triad club halts public play days

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A popular Triad golf course is no longer open to the public on a limited basis.

Earlier this month, Pinewood Country Club in Asheboro stopped opening its course to public play on Mondays and Tuesdays. The club made the announcement via social media.

Fees at the course on public days had been $52 for 18 holes with cart.

Designed by architect Tom Jackson, the course opened in 1971 near Interstate 73/74 south of the city. According to its website, Pinewood’s membership has doubled since a renovation in 2023 and is now full.

Pinewood was No. 18 in TriadGolf.com’s 2025 list of the top Triad courses voted on by an expert panel.

A popular Triad golf course no longer allows public play.