Family-owned Greensboro course sold to buyers with connection to property

Share the Post:

A popular family-owned golf course in the Triad has been sold to local owners with a specious appreciation of the course’s history and past management.

Ian Phillips, Tim Dockery and Daniel Barnes, through their company Remuda Development, have purchased Crooked Tree Golf Club in Browns Summit from Debra and Luke Lambeth and hired Dail Golf to manage the facility.

The transaction was filed Oct. 27 in Guilford County.

Crooked Tree is the first operating company purchased by Remuda. Phillips, who played baseball with the Lambeth’s son, Ryan, and was a friend of the family, became interested in buying the property due to the location and his relationship with the family.

“Six months ago, I had no intention of getting into the golf business,” said Phillips, who played baseball at UNC Greensboro and graduated Elon School of Law. “The opportunity to purchase a property that was maintained at a high standard and managed at a high level gave me the confidence.”

The sellers had operated the 128-acre course for 26 years. The original nine holes was built on Lambeth farm land in 1955. Tommy Pegram later designed the second nine holes.

Though Phillips and Geoff Dail said some “functional and cosmetic changes” are under discussion, they raved about the condition of the property. The course, which measures 6,556 yards from the back tees and plays to par-72, has 36 sand bunkers and water comes into play on half the holes.

“This course is a true gem,” said Dail, who company manages several local public courses, including Meadowlands and Oak Valley. “The Lambeths ran a well-oiled machine. They cared about their customers and their following. The business has a good customer base.”

“Everybody looks up to the Lambeths in this area,” said Phillips. “I don’t usually buy land with an existing business on it, but this particular piece of land is important to me. “I wouldn’t do it without the help of Geoff.”

The morning after finding out the course was for sale, Phillips said he sat down with Debra Lambeth and “hatched out” a deal. The Lambeths had already approached Dail Golf about possibly taking over management of the facility.

Phillips met with Dail and they reached a management deal. Dail said Crooked Tree’s excellent condition and track record of success make it a rare course management client.

Phillips, a casual golfer, said he plans to introduce some programs geared toward juniors. Phillips, Dockery and Barnes are golfers of varying levels.

Crooked Tree has a small kitchen and sells beer.