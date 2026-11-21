Haas misses cut at St. Simons in rare 2026 start after hectic week

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Bill Haas got into this week’s RSM Classic, the final Full Series event of the PGA Tour season.

That was the high point of the week for the 44-year-old former FedExCup champion.

Haas was a last-minute addition to the field at St. Simons Island, Georgia, when Erik van Rooyen withdrew early Thursday due to a rib injury. On Monday, the former Wake Forest standout had failed to qualify at the tournament four-spotter, missing a playoff for the final spots by one shot.

According to Golf Channel, Haas drove five hours from his home in Greenville, South Carolina, to take van Rooyen’s spot. A six-time winner on the PGA Tour, Haas has limited status on the Tour.

Haas shot 76 and 74 in the first two rounds for 8-over-par 150, in a tie for 105th, 10 shots from making the 66-player cut.

Haas got off to a solid start Thursday on Sea Island’s Plantation Course with six straight pars, but made six bogeys and only two bogeys on the final 12 holes. He bogeyed four of the first seven holes Friday on the Seaside Course and finished with second consecutive 4-over round.

The son of PGA Tour standout Jay Haas and nephew of longtime Wake Forest men’s coach Jerry Haas, Bill Haas has never been the same since a high-profile 2018 fatal car accident. Haas was a passenger in the Ferrari of Mark Gibello, who was killed. Actor Luke Wilson was in one of the vehicles clipped by the Ferrari.

Haas was staying with the Gibello family in Los Angeles while entered in a PGA Tour event at Riviera Country Club.

Haas played in only two tournaments this year. In July, he tied for 48th in the Dominican Republic. He’s 217th in the FedEx Fall Series. He made the cut in only 11 of 33 events in the 2022-23, 2024 and 2025 seasons. His last victory was in January 2015 in La Quinta, California.

With his FedExCup victory in 2011, Haas earned a $10-million bonus. Haas, the ACC Player of the Year in 2003 and 2004, has not announced publicly his plans for playing in 2027.

Webb Simpson, another former Wake star, also missed the cut. The 41-year-old Simpson, who finished second to Haas in the 2011 FedEx standings and went on to win the 2012 U.S. Open, captured the last of his seven victories in 2020. Simpson is No. 182 in the Fall standings, but has a career earnings exemption for 2027 events.

Wake does have a few emerging stars among its alums, including Cameron Young, Michael Brennan and Alex Fitzpatrick.

Will Zalatoris won in Memphis, Tennessee, and finished second in three major championships in 2021 and 2022 before suffering his first back injury and missing the 2023 season. Zalatoris is scheduled for more back surgery this month and expected to miss the entire 2027 season.