Pate starts ahead of Korda, but misses cut in LPGA debut

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After a rocky opening round, Macy Pate played better in her first LPGA Tour event.

The Wake Forest senior, who played high school golf at Reagan, shot rounds of 75 and 71 at the ANNIKA at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florda,to post 6-over-par 216. The cutline was 210.

Pate played both rounds with Thailand’s Suvijchaya Vinijchaitham and South Korea’s Jeongeun Lee5. On Thursday morning, the threesome teed off just in front of a group including LPGA star Nelly Korda.

Pate earned a sponsor’s invitation because Wake Forest won a collegiate tournament sponsored by Annika earlier in the year and one player from the winning team was designated to play in the pro event.

Former Duke star Lindy Duncan won her first tournament with 16-under 264.

Former Wake player, English pro Mimi Rhodes, made the cut but shot 82 and 76 on the weekend to finish last among players receiving checks.