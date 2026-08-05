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Local favorites, marquee names play together in Wyndham pairings

John Brasier
By John Brasier
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Brooks Koepka, who spent much of Tuesday on the Sedgefield putting green, needs a good week to advance to the playoffs.

The Thursday and Friday pairings for the Wyndham Championship will allow the Triad gallery to easily follow many of their favorites and players with local connections.

The morning and afternoon waves each have a trio of featured threesomes. Television coverage begins at 3 p.m. on Golf Channel.

For example, Wake Forest alums Cameron Young and Alex Fitzpatrick are paired with Justin Thomas at 7:45 a.m. Thursday, beginning on the 10th tee.

The next group on 10 includes Brooks Koepka and Keegan Bradley with Bud Cauley, followed by Aaron Rai, Tom Kim and J.T. Poston, a trio of former Wyndham champions.

The first tee draws marquee names Thursday afternoon, beginning with Jackson Koivun, Hideki Matsuyama and Sahith Theegala at 12:54, followed by Ryan Gerard, Jordan Spieth and Jason Day at 1:05 and Alex Smalley, Ben Griffin and Sepp Straka at 1:16.

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John Brasier
John Brasierhttps://triadgolf.com/
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