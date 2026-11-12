Meadowlands reopens with two new greens, new putting surfaces, fewer trees

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An upscale Triad public course has reopened with two new greens and yards and yards of new grass.

Meadowlands Golf Club in Wallburg reopened Nov. 5 after significants renovation done while a new gas line was installed through the course.

The project also included new Bermuda TifEagle putting surfaces, removed “hundreds” of trees, improved bunkers and the creation of diversion areas to improve drainage. Eleven bunkers were removed and one was added down the right side of the first fairway along the gas line.

TriadGolf.com noticed the renovations at the first tee, where many trees were cleared out on the right side near Meadowlands Road and a new green was built.

Geoff Dail of Dail Golf, which handled the renovations and manages Meadowlands for owner Bob Greear, said his company used the plans of original design architect Hale Irwin to restore the size of the 16 original putting surfaces. The course was closed for the project on March 1.

Dail said the large, renovated greens areas on the course are 42% larger than they were before the project. Restoring the size of greens is common because greens typically become smaller over the years through cutting and encroachment. Fresh sod is noticeable on several holes.

“We really brought back some pinnable areas,” Dail told TriadGolf.com.

The green at the par-5 eighth was also moved due to the gas line. The new green was built about 20 yards to the back and left, creating a gap between a large former bunker that had fronted the right side of the green.