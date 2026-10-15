Top-ranked Triad native eager to add World Long Drive Tour’s crown jewel to his collection

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Though Scottie Pearman is ranked No. 1 on the Pinnacle World Long Drive Tour, he’s never won the tour’s biggest event, the World Long Drive Championship.

The 42-year-old Greensboro resident gets another chance this weekend in Sparks, Nevada. The preliminary rounds are Thursday and Friday, followed by Saturday’s eight-man, head-to-head final round, which will be taped to be shown at a yet-to-be-announced time and date on Golf Channel.

More than 80 players from around the world will take part. The first two days’ play will be streamed on the WLD YouTube channel. Pearman is scheduled to begin initial round-robin competition at 4 p.m. EDT Thursday. The winner receives $50,000 and a championship belt.

Caesars, a presenting sponsor, listed Spearman as a +500 favorite (win $500 plus the $100 wager on a $100 bet) on Wednesday night.

“I’m going to win. It’s belt or bust for me,” Pearman told TriadGolf.com on Wednesday night. “It’s the only thing missing on my resume. This is the crowning jewel.”

Spearman has finished third and fifth in the Tour’s first two events of the year. He took over the points lead, based on the last two year’s results, and No. 1 ranking at the 2026 opener. Consistency is one of his strengths. The 2025 Bluff City Shootout in Arlington, Texas, is his only victory.

A Randleman native, Spearman spends much of his time performing at personal appearances, charity events, corporate outings and clinics.

Spearman was the runner-up in last year’s World Long Drive Championship in La Salle, Colorado, despite hitting a 459-yard drive. Winner Zack Holton won with a 471-yard drive. Spearman hit his personal-record 486-yard drive earlier in the competition.

This weekend’s setup should favor Pearman if he advances to the final eight because a tailwind is forecast for Saturday, and Spearman hits the ball higher — an apex of 345 feet — than other top players.

The Wildcreek Golf Club competition site will debut this weekend. Pearman said competitors are barred from practicing there prior to the competition.