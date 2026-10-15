Zalatoris to undergo another surgery with long recovery

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Will Zalatoris’ back issues haven’t gone away, nor even improved enough to keep him on the course.

The 30-year-old former Wake Forest star announced that he will have another back surgery that will sideline him for the 2027 season.

Zalatoris told Golf Channel that he would have spinal-fusion surgery after participating in the PGA Tour’s Austin Championship, which begins Nov. 12.

Back problems have limited Zalatoris to 15 starts in the past two years. He hasn’t played since early April, when he tied for 67th at the Valero Texas Open.

With runner-up finishes in the Masters in 2021 and the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in 2022, Zalatoris rose to No. 7 in the World Golf Rankings.

He had his first back surgery in April 2023 to remove a portion of a herniated disc. In May 2025, he had artificial disc surgery.