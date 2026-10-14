Wake’s Haberer hangs on, Campbell holds off host Elon at Alamance Country Club

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Wake Forest’s Tom Haberer held on to win the Elon Phoenix Invitational on Tuesday at Alamance Country Club.

Haberer, 13-under through his final 27 holes Monday, was 4-under through his first 14 holes Tuesday and cruising to an apparent victory before a late challenge by Campbell’s Benjamin Killingstad, who birdied Nos. 15 and 17 to fall one stroke short. The victory was the German’s second at Wake.

With 3-under 68 in the final round, Haberer, who bogeyed 15 and parred the last three holes, finished at 17-under 196 for 36 holes. Killingstad posted 66, including a par on 18. North Carolina’s Ethan Paschal shot 8-under 63 to finish third at 14-under on the Donald Ross design, which played 6,867 yards.

Elon finished at 28-under, four strokes behind team champion Campbell. Western Carolina was third in the 15-team field at 23-under.

Wake, North Carolina, N.C. State and UNC Greensboro sent individuals to the tournament. Wake’s Lorenzo Rodriguez posted four straight rounds of 67 to tie for fifth at 199. Elon players Dylan Lewis and Willam Carr of Raleigh joined N.C. State’s Owen KInnunen in a tie for eighth at 204.

Liam Percy of UNCG tied for 15th at 206. UNCG freshman Lincoln Newton of Wallburg recovered from an opening 77 to finish at 212 after a final-round 67.