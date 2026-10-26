Triad trio put themselves into contention at state tournaments

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A trio of Triad girls in the three largest size classifications put themselves into the hunt for medalist honors entering Tuesday’s final round of the NCHSAA Championships.

UNC Greensboro commit Emery Lewis of Northwest Guilford, Lily Cochran of Page and Makenzie Aaron of Northern Guilford played strong first rounds Monday in the 36-hole tournaments.

Lewis shot 70 at Pinehurst No.1, good for third place in Class 8A, four strokes behind Pinecrest teammates Ashley Lee and Ira Joshi on the par-72 course. At 9-under-par 207, Pinecrest has a 32-stroke lead over Ardrey Kell. Sophia Purdue of West Forsyth fired 75 to join a tie for fourth.

Cochran shot 77, to trail only Susan Davis of New Hanover by two strokes in 7A at Seven Lakes in West End. The team race is close with Lake Norman (268), Cardinal Gibbons (270), Cox Mill (274) and Reagan (281) bunched at the top on the 5,386-yard, par-72 layout.

Aaron posted 73, three shots off the pace of defending medalist Elizabeth Guthrie of Charlotte Catholic, which leads Felton Grove by 13 strokes in 6A on a 5,367-yard, par-71 Sapona Golf Club course. Gabriella Moorehead led third-place Williams with 77.

Class 5A results at Sapona had not been posted at 5 p.m. (EDT).

In 4A, Bethany Myers of Central Davidson is in fourth place at 78, five shots behind leader Winsley Crotts of Cramer. Lake Norman leads Cramer by 12 strokes in the team race on the par-72, 5,404 Longleaf Golf Club course.

Paisley Freda of Pine Lake Prep shot 71 to lead 3A at Longleaf. Pine Lake leads East Rutherford by 17 strokes.

Landry Hamm of Jackson Day School shot 76 to take the 1A/2A lead at Gates Four Country Club in Fayetteville. Avery County has a 16-shot lead over Central Carolina Academy in the team standings. Katherine Ayer shot 88 for Bishop McGuinness to join a tie for sixth place. McGuinness is third, 24 strokes behind Avery.