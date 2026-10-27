Lonnie Poole, RGA projects approach opening dates

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The much-anticipated completions of projects at a few high-profile Triangle golf facilities are on the horizon.

The new No. 2 hole at N.C. State’s Lonnie Poole Golf Course and the new driving range and practice area at Raleigh Golf Association are almost ready for public play.

“It is growing in now and our plan is to open right after Thanksgiving,” Lonnie Poole PGA General Manager Chip Watson said of No. 2.”

The new par-3 will allow a smooth transition between the No, 2 and No. 3 holes. Due to road construction on nearby Interstate 40, the original design opened with players sometimes forced to wait for an opportunity to backtrack to the No. 3 tee.

N.C. State graduate Brandon Johnson, a member of the Arnold Palmer Design team that designed the course, designed the new hole.

Stretching to a daunting 235 yards from the back tees with an enormous green guarded by a large front bunker, the original No. 2 was one of the toughest holes at the course.

N.C. State estimates the new No. 2 will shorten rounds by about 10 minutes. The distance of the new hole has not been announced.

Watson added that a new 12-acre practice area — built in part on the site of the former par-3 No. 2 hole — for the N.C. State golf teams is under construction and “looks awesome.”

The new hole will be close to the former hole in distance. Though the two longest tees are five yards shorter and red tee is the same distance, Watson expects the new hole to play longer from those tees because the shot is slightly uphill. The distances from the three front tees are significantly shorter.

The new yardages for No. 2 are 230 from the competition tees, 202 from black, 181 red, 165 white, 126 gray and 103 green.

N.C. State estimates the new No. 2 will shorten rounds by about 10 minutes. Watson said the course will be re-rated and re-slope

At RGA, which opened its new 18-hole routing about a month ago, the driving range is waiting for poles for netting to surround the target area.

RGA GM Justin Sary said he was told the netting is ready. A delay was caused when the wrong poles were delivered a few weeks ago.

“The poles have been treated and should be delivered in the next couple weeks, and the crew is on call to do the installation as soon as the poles arrive,” Sary told TriangleGolf.com on Oct. 22.

The lighted range’s location near downtown and N.C. State should make it a popular stop for Raleigh golfers.