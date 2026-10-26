Williams tops Triad team hopefuls in Girls’ state tournament

Share the Post:

Burlington Williams leads a contingent of Triad girls’ golf teams into the 36-hole NCSHAA Championships Monday and Tuesday at five golf courses, including Sapona Golf Club (pictured) in Lexington.

Williams, the only Triad team to win its regional (6A East), will compete at Sapona with Northern Guilford (second place in 6A West). North Davidson and Oak Grove will also be at Sapona competing in 5A.

Bishop McGuinness will compete at the 1A/2A tournament at Gates Four Country Club in Fayetteville. Freshman Katherine Ayer of McGuinness was the West Regional medalist at Cedarbrook Country Club in State Road.

The Triad did not advance any teams to the 3A and 4A tournaments at Longleaf Golf Club in Southern Pines, but Bethany Myers of Central Davidson and Emerson Puckett of North Surry are strong individual contestants.

Senior Gabriella Moorehead and sophomore Deborah Monahan are likely individual contenders in 6A for Williams, whose strongest team competition should come from defending champion Charlotte Catholic and Elizabeth Guthrie, who shot 64 in the West Regional at Brushy Mountain Golf Club.

McKenzie Aaron of Northern Guilford shot 70 to finish second at Brushy Mountain and the Nighthawks and Felton Grove have solid lineups in 6A.

East Lincoln and Fike, runaway winners in the regionals, are heavy 5A favorites.

Cardinal Gibbons and Lake Norman won the 7A Regionals. Sonia Hu of Reagan, who shot 77 at Marion Lake, and Ella Martin of Page, who shot 78, are likely contenders at Seven Lakes in West End. Reagan claimed the No. 2 spot out of the West.

Perennial power Pinecrest, playing in its backyard at Pinehurst No. 1, is a heavy favorite in 8A. Senior Emery Lewis of Northwest Guilford is among the top individuals.