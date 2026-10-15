Upscale Triad public course renovates bunkers, provides glimpse of major changes to come

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Playing out of the sand at an upscale public golf course in the Triad has become a better experience in the past few weeks. And there’s a lot more to come, according to the course’s social media.

Greensboro National Golf Club has almost completed renovations of its bunkers in the last few weeks. The project included new sand in the bunkers. During the work, play continued with those bunkers currently under renovation out of play.

On its Facebook page, the Summerville course announced that the renovations are “the first visible phase of a larger course transformation that will include redesigned bunkers, newly designed holes, greens, a new clubhouse and more.

“Full renovation details coming soon!”