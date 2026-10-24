Pate shoots 70 to join top 5 at Landfall

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Macy Pate of Winston-Salem rose into a tie for fifth place, but Wake Forest dropped far off the pace set by Duke in Saturday’s second round of the Landfall Tradition stands in good position entering Sunday’s final round in Wilmington.

Pate (pictured) shot 2-under-par 70 at Landfall’s Dye Course to join the five-way tie at even-par. Duke’s Rianne Malixi shot 64 to take a comfortable 10-shot lead at 12-under. Duke has an even-par 576 total, six shots ahead of Southern Methodist.

N.C. State Marie Madsen shot 76 to drop into the fifth-place jam. Katie Li of Duke and Ellie Hildreth of N.C. State are tied for 10th at 1-over. Ing Iadpluem leads North Carolina at 5-over. The Wolfpack is in 11th. The Tar Heels are tied for 13th.