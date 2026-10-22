Badgett wins medalist award, Cadieux helps VCU to team title

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Pennson Badgett (pictured) captured his first collegiate victory. Tanner Cadieux played a major role in helping his team win the team championship.

Badgett, a Pilot Mountain native and freshman at Tennessee, shot 5-under-par 67 including a birdie on the 18th hole Wednesday, to win medalist honors at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate at Blackthorn Club in Jonesborough, Tenn.

Cadieux, a Greensboro native playing for Virginia Commonwealth, also shot 67 in the final round as the Rams edged Eastern Michigan to win the tournament, which had 13 teams and several individual entrants, including Badgett, in the field.

Badgett finished at 16-under 200 to beat Charlie Box of EMU by one shot. Cadieux posted 13-under to finish sixth as the Rams shot 42-under, including 16-under in the final round, as a team.