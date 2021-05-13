Primland Resort Unveils New Wine Room

Primland, a boutique resort nestled amid 12,000 Blue Ridge Mountain acres in southwesternVirginia, has unveiled its latest amenity – a stunning wine cellar.

The newest dining venue at the resort is the Schlumberger Wine Cellar, located in The Lodge. An intimate space, the cellar was designed by Parisian architect Didier Benderli of Kerylos Interiors, featuring walls paneled with wormy chestnut. It seats up to 14 guests and is perfect for celebratory dinners, group wine tastings, proposals and family gatherings.

The menu is highlighted by varietals from the world’s finest vineyards, including Domaines Schlumberger, in France’s Alsace region. The Primat family, the founder of Primland, are descendants of the Schlumbergers and part owners of Domaines Schlumberger, one of Alsace’s largest and most exclusive wineries.

“Primland is committed to providing exceptional food and beverage experiences, and new executive chef Elliott Cunniff and the new Schlumberger Wine Cellar are sure to enhance our guests’ enjoyment,” said Primland vice president Steve Helms. “Chef Cunniff is ideally suited to inspire our farm-to-table fare as he brings a wealth of creativity and industry-leading performance.”

Originally from New York, Cunniff was named “Rising Star Chef” by the Albany Chef’s Food and Wine Festival at age 25. He comes to Primland from The Soho House, an upscale, private club in the heart of New York City, where he served as executive chef.

Since arriving at Primland in January, Cunniff has worked closely with local growers and purveyors to hand-select the freshest, most innovative organic and sustainable ingredients to provide an invigorating “farm-to-table” experience.

A perennial recipient of various best-in-kind accolades, Primland, located in Meadows of Dan, Va., has been named one of the top resorts in America on multiple occasions by Travel+Leisure and Conde Nast Traveler readers, one of the best hotels in the country by US News & World Report, and one of the top 35 American golf resorts by Golf, Golfweek and Golf Digest (out of several thousand).